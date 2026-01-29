Australian Writer Jen McAuliffe Announces Play Chip on Her Shoulder at New York Fringe

A New Voice in Theatre: Jen McAuliffe’s Chip on Her Shoulder Premieres in New York

Australian writer and director Jen McAuliffe is making her highly anticipated debut in New York with the New York Fringe Festival, where her acclaimed play Chip on Her Shoulder will have its U.S. premiere. Following its success at the Melbourne Fringe Festival, the show is set to captivate American audiences with its unique blend of sharp humor and raw emotional truth. The play explores deeply personal themes that resonate with a broad audience, particularly focusing on women’s issues such as grief, binge eating, and the challenges of chasing your dreams,

From Melbourne to Manhattan: Chip on Her Shoulder Finds a New Home

Chip on Her Shoulder first made waves in Melbourne, where it was ranked as one of the festival’s crowd-pleasers by audience vote. McAuliffe’s script has been widely praised for its combination of comedy and heartfelt emotion. As the play makes its way to Manhattan, it promises to leave a lasting impact with its honest portrayal of the messiness of modern womanhood. It focuses on the intersecting experiences of ambition, self-doubt, shame, resilience, and identity, particularly highlighting struggles that women often face.

“I’m thrilled to bring Chip on Her Shoulder to the New York Fringe Festival,” says McAuliffe. “New York’s openness to bold, unconventional work is what keeps inspiring me as a writer, and it feels like the perfect place for this show to land. I’m excited to share it here and see how it connects with audiences.”

What Sets Chip on Her Shoulder Apart

The brilliance of Chip on Her Shoulder lies in McAuliffe’s ability to create humor from life’s discomforts and contradictions. Her work thrives in the uncomfortable overlap between laughter and pain, where one moment you’re laughing, and the next, you recognize something deeply personal. McAuliffe’s writing, rooted in lived experiences and finely honed theatrical craft, gives voice to the vulnerable side of women’s lives in a way that is both playful and profound.

Chip on Her Shoulder is a story about failure, burnout, and grief but also a love letter to the everyday mess of modern female life. It navigates through the hunger, the heartbreak, and the unglamorous coping mechanisms that define so much of women’s experiences. McAuliffe tackles sensitive subjects like binge eating and grief with humor and compassion, creating a delicate balance that resonates with the audience.

Victoria Nieves: A Rising Star in Theatre

In Chip on Her Shoulder, McAuliffe is joined by rising star Victoria Nieves, who takes on a leading role in the production. A native of Albany, New York, Nieves discovered her acting talent only a few years ago and quickly gained recognition for her emotionally charged performances. Her credits include notable roles in both classical and contemporary theatre, including Twelfth Night, The Motherfucker with the Hat, and The Tempest.

In addition to her stage work, Nieves has made a strong impression in film, starring in McAuliffe’s short film Heartbreak Under a Neon Streetlight, which has received international acclaim. Nieves’ nuanced performance has been lauded for its emotional depth, and her debut in New York theatre is highly anticipated by industry insiders and audiences alike.

Audience Praise and the Show’s Impact

Audiences at the Melbourne Fringe Festival have responded enthusiastically to Chip on Her Shoulder, with many noting the powerful emotional resonance and the show’s ability to balance humor with deep, painful truths. “Absolutely brilliant writing and direction. Sharp, funny, and painfully relatable,” said one audience member. Another praised the play for its “uncomfortable in all the right ways” tone, calling it “hilarious, honest, and emotionally devastating.”

The show’s ability to tackle serious subjects with humor has made it stand out in the crowded landscape of contemporary theatre. The success in Melbourne has only increased anticipation for its U.S. debut.

Chip on Her Shoulder at the New York Fringe Festival

The New York Fringe Festival is known for showcasing daring and innovative works, and Chip on Her Shoulder is no exception. McAuliffe’s play brings a fresh perspective to the festival’s lineup, offering a unique blend of comedy and drama that is sure to resonate with diverse audiences. The production, featuring Nieves’ breakout performance, promises to be one of the festival’s most talked-about shows. Jarryd Christensen serves as behind the scenes producer and has been a long time collaborator with McAuliffe.

Jen McAuliffe Awarded Best Rising Star for Writing in Theater in New York City for 2026

Jen McAuliffe’s exceptional talent as a writer and director has earned her the Best Rising Star for Writing in Theater award in New York City for 2026, as recognized by BestofBestReview.com. This prestigious accolade highlights her distinctive voice in the theater world, marked by her ability to blend sharp humor with profound emotional depth. McAuliffe’s work, including her acclaimed play Chip on Her Shoulder, has captivated audiences with its honest exploration of modern womanhood and complex human experiences. Her unique storytelling, which navigates the intersection of comedy and vulnerability, positions her as a rising star in the theatrical community.

About Off With Their Heads Productions:

Off With Their Heads Productions is a theatre company founded by writer and director Jen McAuliffe. The company specializes in producing innovative, emotionally rich theatre that combines sharp comedy with deeply human themes. McAuliffe’s work often explores the complexities of modern life, particularly through the lens of female experience, blending vulnerability with theatrical craft to create memorable and impactful stories.

Media Contact:

Jen McAuliffe

Writer and Director

Email: offwiththeirheadsproductions@gmail.com

Website: Jen McAuliffe

Instagram: @offwiththeirheadsproductions

Instagram: @jennnn82

Instagram: @flickyourvic

Australian Arts Review

It’s On The House

TAGG Interview

Theatre Works Blog