Latest News Newsbreak

2026 Super Lawyers Awards Celebrate David Gammill, Founder of Gammill Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

Jan 31, 2026

David Gammill, the founder of Gammill Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, has officially been recognized as a top-rated personal attorney in California by the 2026 Super Lawyers Awards. This accolade serves to highlight his professional achievements, peer recognition, and dedication to advocating for injured individuals throughout Torrance, Los Angeles County, and across the state of California.

Having built a respected practice as a trusted personal injury lawyer in Torrance, David Gammill focuses exclusively on representing accident victims and their families. He has helped clients handle complex cases, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck collisions, pedestrian injuries, wrongful death, and more. With a client-centered approach built around clear communication and enthusiastic advocacy, he helps individuals affected by injuries achieve the best compensation through personalized strategies.

The Super Lawyers Awards are a prestigious distinction that is awarded through a patented, multiphase selection process designed to find the best in their field and their region. It includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations by peers within the practitioner’s area of practice. As such, it’s given to attorneys who demonstrate high levels of professional achievement and respect from others in their field. Each year, no more than 5% of attorneys in California receive the honor, highlighting its significance.

As such, Gammill’s selection is a reflection not just of his legal abilities but also of his reputation for integrity and responsiveness. The team at Gammill Law is proud to be there for clients during some of the most difficult times of their lives, providing compassionate guidance alongside strong representation in both negotiations and at court.

Gammill Law has earned a reputation for standing up to insurance companies and large corporations on behalf of injured victims. Having founded the firm on the principles of compassion and accountability, David Gamill’s leadership ensures that clients get the counsel they need and the consistent advocacy they deserve from beginning to end.

With the reception of the 2026 Super Lawyers Award, Gammill’s standing as one of the state’s most respected personal injury attorneys has been even further cemented. Individuals looking for experienced and trusted representation after an accident can get in touch with the team to find out more.

For more information about Gammill Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, use the contact details below:

