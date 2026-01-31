Apple Acquires AI Startup Q.ai to Boost Audio and Imaging Capabilities

Acquisition Focused on Enhancing AI Features for Apple Devices

Apple has acquired Q.ai, an Israeli AI startup specializing in imaging and machine learning technologies. The acquisition, valued at nearly $2 billion, will strengthen Apple’s capabilities, particularly in the audio sector, by improving features like whispered speech recognition and audio enhancement in noisy environments. This acquisition is part of Apple’s broader strategy to lead in the AI space, following its previous success with AI-powered features in AirPods, including live translation.

Q.ai’s Technology to Enhance Apple’s Audio and Vision Pro Devices

Q.ai’s technologies could enhance Apple’s audio products, including its AirPods, by improving sound clarity in challenging environments. Additionally, Apple is using Q.ai’s expertise to potentially enhance its Vision Pro headset with technology that detects subtle facial muscle activity. This is Apple’s second-largest acquisition to date, after its $3 billion purchase of Beats Electronics in 2014.

Notable Leadership and Past Acquisitions

Q.ai’s CEO, Aviad Maizels, is no stranger to selling companies to Apple. In 2013, Maizels sold PrimeSense, a 3D-sensing company that played a significant role in the development of Face ID and the transition from fingerprint sensors to facial recognition on iPhones. As part of the acquisition, Maizels and his co-founders, Yonatan Wexler and Avi Barliya, will join Apple’s team.

Apple’s Growing Investment in AI and Strong Financial Outlook

The acquisition announcement comes just ahead of Apple’s first quarterly earnings report, with analysts predicting a revenue of around $138 billion and strong iPhone sales growth, which is expected to be the company’s best in four years.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

