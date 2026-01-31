6SGS Consultants Announces Launch of Success in the USA by 6SGS Framework for Immigrant Success

6SGS Consultants Unveils Revolutionary System to Empower Immigrant Families

6SGS Consultants, a leading boutique performance and strategy consultancy, has officially launched the “Success in the USA by 6SGS™” framework. Designed specifically for immigrants and first-generation families, this comprehensive system aims to streamline the process of achieving the American Dream, providing a clear and structured path to success in education, career, finances, and business ownership.

The new system is a unique methodology grounded in real-life experience, government-level knowledge, and Lean Six Sigma principles, offering immigrant families the tools and strategies needed to succeed in a complex system. The framework is structured to help clients minimize trial and error, save decades of time, and maximize their potential.

A System Built From Experience

Karely Paredes, the Founder and Director of 6SGS Consultants, built the “Success in the USA by 6SGS™” framework from her own journey as an immigrant to the United States. Upon arriving with limited English and resources, Karely went on to earn four academic degrees, including an MBA, and became a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. Her professional background spans over two decades in government service, including immigration services, disaster response, and community development, affecting over one million individuals.

Through these experiences, Karely recognized the gaps faced by immigrant families striving to succeed in the U.S. Her mission was to create a system that replaces confusion with clarity and provides early-stage strategies to overcome barriers that often derail success. “This is not a college guide. It’s a system,” Paredes explained.

The Power of Early Strategy and Systems Literacy

“Success in the USA by 6SGS™” emphasizes the importance of starting early. Rather than waiting until individuals or families face major challenges, this system helps them lay a strong foundation and understand the systems that shape education, careers, finances, and business ownership from the very beginning. By incorporating Lean Six Sigma methodologies, the framework focuses on minimizing errors, reducing waste, and optimizing results, enabling clients to achieve sustainable success without the long delays that typically accompany trial-and-error learning.

According to Paredes, “Success doesn’t happen by chance, it happens when you understand the system.” The program’s ultimate goal is to equip clients with the tools to move forward with intention, instead of reacting to situations as they arise.

A Proven Model for Generational Change

A testament to the effectiveness of the framework is the success of Paredes’ own daughter, Kamila Posada. Kamila, guided by the principles embedded in the “Success in the USA by 6SGS™” system, became the first Venezuelan-American recipient of the prestigious Alan and Jane Handler Scholarship, a highly competitive full-ride scholarship to a Top-50 U.S. university. This success story exemplifies how the system can create generational change, providing future generations with the support and foundation necessary to thrive.

6SGS Consultants has already helped over 500 immigrants establish careers, built more than 50 businesses, and secured over $800,000 in scholarships for immigrant and first-generation students.

6SGS Consultants Recognized as Best Consultancy for Immigrant Success in the USA of 2026

6SGS Consultants has been named Best Consultancy for Immigrant Success in the USA of 2026 by Best of Best Review, recognizing the firm’s structured, systems-based approach to helping immigrant and first-generation families achieve educational, financial, and entrepreneurial outcomes. The award highlights the proprietary Success in the USA by 6SGS™ framework, which integrates real-world immigrant experience, government-level insight, and Lean Six Sigma methodologies to reduce trial and error and improve long-term outcomes. The recognition also reflects the firm’s commitment to quality, bilingual accessibility, and sustainable, generational impact through education, career strategy, and business development

Eliminating Barriers and Building a Community of Support

One of the major challenges faced by immigrants is navigating language barriers, cultural differences, and unfamiliarity with the U.S. systems. 6SGS Consultants is addressing these challenges head-on by creating a bilingual library shop for the “Success in the USA by 6SGS™” framework. This resource hub is designed to provide immigrants with clear, direct, and culturally relevant information, ensuring that language and cultural gaps no longer hinder success.

“Helping you build a solid future” is a core mission for 6SGS Consultants, and the team has worked tirelessly to build a system that reduces confusion and makes the journey to success clearer.

About 6SGS Consultants

6SGS Consultants is a boutique consultancy founded by Karely Paredes, an MBA and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. The firm specializes in helping immigrant and first-generation families navigate the complexities of the U.S. system, focusing on education, career, finance, and business success. Through the proprietary “Success in the USA by 6SGS™” framework, 6SGS Consultants empowers individuals and families to overcome barriers, achieve their goals, and create sustainable outcomes for future generations.

