Growth of Cybersecurity Demand Accelerates as Enterprises Face Rising Threat Volume, Regulatory Pressure, and Financial Exposure

Growth of cybersecurity demand is accelerating as organizations confront an expanding threat landscape, tighter regulatory oversight, and rising financial exposure from digital risk.

According to Gartner, worldwide cybersecurity spending is projected to exceed $300 billion annually by 2027, driven by increased enterprise investment in threat detection, governance, and risk management systems. Separately, International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates global security-related spending will grow at a compound annual rate of more than 13 percent, significantly outpacing overall IT growth.

At the same time, the economic cost of cyber incidents continues to climb. IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report places the average cost of a breach at over $4.5 million globally, with regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure facing materially higher losses. Meanwhile, Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report consistently shows that human error, credential compromise, and third-party access remain dominant attack vectors—suggesting systemic exposure across most enterprises.

In response to these conditions, SEC.co today announced an expanded version of its cybersecurity risk intelligence platform, designed to help organizations connect technical security events with financial, operational, and regulatory consequences.

Why cybersecurity demand is structurally rising

Cyber risk is no longer viewed as a purely technical issue—it is increasingly treated as a board-level financial risk.

According to McKinsey & Company, cyber risk now ranks among the top five enterprise risks for global executives, alongside inflation, geopolitical instability, and supply chain disruption. At the regulatory level, new disclosure frameworks from U.S. and European authorities are forcing companies to formally quantify and report cyber risk exposure, incident materiality, and operational resilience.

Meanwhile, Deloitte reports that over 60 percent of organizations lack a unified system for translating security events into business-level financial risk—creating a growing gap between technical monitoring and executive decision-making.

“Cybersecurity has shifted from an IT problem to a capital allocation problem,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEC.co. “Executives don’t just want to know what was attacked—they want to know what it means for revenue, insurance, regulatory exposure, and enterprise value.”

What SEC.co delivers

SEC.co provides a cybersecurity intelligence layer designed to connect security signals with business impact, including:

Cyber incident risk scoring tied to financial and regulatory exposure

Continuous monitoring of vulnerabilities, breaches, and threat signals

Enterprise risk dashboards for executives, boards, and insurers

Compliance mapping across major regulatory and reporting frameworks

Financial modeling of cyber exposure for budgeting, insurance, and M&A

“Most organizations collect massive amounts of security telemetry but struggle to translate it into business intelligence,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEC.co. “SEC.co bridges that gap by making cyber risk legible at the executive and financial level.”

Market signal: cyber risk is becoming financial infrastructure

Major industry analysts increasingly frame cybersecurity as part of enterprise financial infrastructure rather than standalone IT tooling.

Gartner now classifies cyber risk management as a core component of enterprise risk management (ERM), while PwC reports that cyber resilience is directly influencing insurance premiums, deal valuations, and regulatory capital planning.

As cyber incidents continue to generate shareholder lawsuits, regulatory penalties, and material operational disruptions, organizations are under growing pressure to treat cybersecurity not just as defense—but as financial risk intelligence.

About SEC.co

SEC.co is a cybersecurity risk intelligence platform that connects technical security data with financial, regulatory, and operational impact. The platform helps enterprises, insurers, investors, and boards understand cyber risk in business terms—enabling better decision-making, compliance, and capital allocation.