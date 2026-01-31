DMR News

Labubu Dolls to Open Seven New Shops in the UK as Part of UK-China Trade Deals

Jan 31, 2026

Pop Mart Expands Presence in the UK
Chinese toy maker Pop Mart has announced plans to open seven new shops for its popular Labubu dolls in the UK this year, following UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s recent trip to China. The flagship store will be located on Oxford Street in London’s West End, with additional stores planned for Cardiff and Birmingham. Pop Mart also aims to expand its European footprint with 20 more shops set to open in 2026.

Labubu Dolls and Their Growing Popularity
Labubu dolls, known for their furry bodies and signature spiky-toothed grin, became a viral sensation last summer. With celebrity fans like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian, the dolls have sparked widespread interest. Despite the difficulty in explaining their appeal, the dolls have proven to be a significant cultural phenomenon, contributing to China’s soft power abroad. Chinese state news agency Xinhua described Labubu as a reflection of “Chinese creativity, quality, and culture in a language the world can understand.”

UK-China Trade Deals Amid Controversy
The announcement of Pop Mart’s expansion is part of a broader package of trade deals between the UK and China, valued at £2.2 billion, which includes export agreements on whisky and cars. The deals follow Sir Keir’s visit to Beijing, marking the first visit by a UK Prime Minister to China in eight years. The deals are seen as a way to bolster trade with the world’s second-largest economy, although Sir Keir’s visit has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Concerns Over China’s Human Rights Record and National Security
Critics have raised concerns about China’s human rights record, particularly in relation to its treatment of pro-democracy activists, and the potential risks to the UK’s national security. Reform UK has called for Sir Keir to reject trade deals with China until British citizen Jimmy Lai is released from prison. Sir Keir defended his trip, stating that engaging with China is crucial to securing growth for British businesses, supporting jobs, and protecting national security.

