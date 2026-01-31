OpenAI’s Sora App Struggles After Initial Success, Facing Declining Downloads and Spending

Rapid Rise and Decline of Sora App

OpenAI’s video-generation app, Sora, which once topped the App Store charts and quickly surpassed 1 million downloads, is now seeing a significant decline in both app downloads and consumer spending. After a highly successful launch in October 2025, the app has experienced a drop of 32% in downloads in December and a further 45% decline in January 2026, according to data from Appfigures. This downward trend has raised concerns, especially given the typical boost apps receive during the holiday season.

Sora’s Unique AI Video Creation Features

Sora, which allows users to create AI-generated videos using prompts, quickly gained popularity due to its innovative features. Users could cast themselves and their friends as main characters in the videos, and shared videos could be remixed and customized by others. The app supports music, sound effects, and dialogue integration to enhance user-created scenes. Despite reaching 9.6 million downloads and generating $1.4 million in consumer spending, the app has struggled to maintain its momentum.

Competition and Copyright Issues Impacting Sora’s Growth

Several factors appear to be contributing to Sora’s decline. Google’s Gemini AI, particularly its Nano Banana model, has become fierce competition, while Meta AI’s launch of an AI-powered Vibes video app also coincided with Sora’s early success. Additionally, Sora faced significant challenges with copyright infringement. The app initially allowed users to create videos using popular intellectual properties, such as characters from SpongeBob and Pikachu, without robust copyright controls. This led to backlash from Hollywood studios, prompting OpenAI to change its policy from an opt-out to an opt-in model and implement more restrictions.

Limited Impact of Disney Partnership

Sora’s attempt to address copyright concerns with a deal allowing users to generate videos with Disney characters has not led to a significant increase in downloads or consumer spending. The app’s struggles to contain user-generated content that violated copyright, alongside the unease over the use of characters in inappropriate videos, have further dampened enthusiasm.

Looking Ahead: Can Sora Make a Comeback?

While Sora’s downloads and spending are still relatively high, the app faces significant challenges in maintaining user interest. Many users are hesitant to allow others to use their likeness for AI-generated videos, and the limitations on using commercial IP have further contributed to the decline in engagement. Whether Sora can recover with additional copyright deals, new features, or a shift in user engagement remains uncertain.

Featured image credits: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.