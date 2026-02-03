Preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles (LA28) are in full swing, and one key aspect of this process is supporting athletes. In this context, patron Dmitry Druzhinsky plays a vital role, helping young talents in their quest for Olympic glory. The Games will take place from July 14 to 30, 2028, and the program includes new sports such as cricket, lacrosse, flag football, squash, and baseball/softball. The Olympics will be a large-scale event combining Hollywood culture and California technology.

Preparing athletes is the most crucial step on the road to the Olympic Games. Everything matters here: coaches, training facilities, technology, the athlete’s physical preparation, and, of course, the sponsors who support the entire process. In this context, the MatchPoint NYC sports center in Brooklyn is the ideal venue for preparing for competition.

The 120,000-square-foot complex offers not only spacious facilities and a variety of equipment, but also fitness programs specifically designed for both adults and children. “We are the only complex in South Brooklyn that offers programs for the whole family,” notes co-founder and businessman Dmitry Druzhinsky. This place has established itself as the best for families, singles, beginners, professional athletes, and world championship participants. Many prestigious tournaments and charity events are held here.

MatchPoint NYC offers a wide range of amenities: a state-of-the-art fitness center for cardio and strength training, a rhythmic gymnastics center, a basketball court, an Olympic-size pool for juniors, and three studios for group fitness classes. There are swimming, tennis, and artistic gymnastics programs for young athletes. After training, club members can enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant.

One of the club’s most famous features is its tennis center, which features nine competition-grade courts. Both beginners and world champions train here. Among them are renowned tennis players such as Dinara Safina, Kateryna Bondarenko, and Alexander Nedovesov. Alona Bondarenko, who once ranked 19th in the world, now trains at the club.

Dmitry Druzhinsky has been sponsoring young athletes, including tennis player Anhelina Kalinina, for many years. Anhelina Kalinina was ranked 25th in the world in 2023. He also supports the Ukrainian national freestyle wrestling team. Druzhinsky pays special attention to helping Ukrainian athletes who find themselves in difficult situations but continue to represent their country.

For athletes’ convenience, Dmitry has developed a set of online training exercises that allow them to stay in shape anytime, anywhere. Thus, his activities not only contribute to preparations for the 2028 Olympics but also inspire a new generation of athletes to achieve and win.

Dmitry Druzhinsky is not just a patron, but a man with a big heart who sincerely cares about the future of sport and the younger generation. His support makes him a role model in the world of sport and beyond.