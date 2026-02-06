Manchester Freelance Hairdresser Wins Prestigious National HAIRDOTCOM Scholarship

Manchester-based hairdresser, Rebecca Johnston , has been named the winner of the 2026 HAIRDOTCOM Scholarship, securing one of the most prestigious development opportunities in British hairdressing.

Rebecca was selected from 12 finalists nationwide and is one of only two stylists awarded the scholarship this year. With 13 years’ industry experience, she operates as an independent freelance hairdresser in Manchester city centre and is recognised for her precision cutting and modern short-hair work alongside her commitment to professional development.

The HAIRDOTCOM Scholarship, delivered through the Fellowship for British Hairdressing, provides a year-long programme of mentoring, creative development and industry opportunities with leading figures in British hairdressing. The award recognises technical skill, creative potential and commitment to professional growth.

Rebecca’s win highlights the strength of Manchester’s independent creative sector, placing a local freelance business on a national stage. She plans to use the scholarship year to further develop her craft, expand her creative portfolio and take on new opportunities within the wider industry.

Rebecca Johnston described receiving the HAIRDOTCOM Scholarship as a significant milestone in her professional journey, noting, “Being awarded the HAIRDOTCOM Scholarship is an incredible honour. It’s an opportunity to learn from some of the most respected people in the industry and to continue pushing myself creatively.”

Rebecca’s achievement reflects both her long-standing dedication to technical excellence and the growing influence of Manchester’s independent hairdressing scene. As she begins the HAIRDOTCOM Scholarship programme, the year ahead represents an opportunity to refine her skills, collaborate with leading industry figures, and continue contributing to contemporary British hairdressing at the highest level.

About Rebecca Johnston

Rebecca Johnston is a freelance hairdresser based in Manchester city centre with over 12 years of industry experience. Having trained and worked across Lancashire before relocating to Manchester in 2015, she is known for precision cutting, curly hair expertise, highlighting, and freehand balayage.

Rebecca has completed Fellowship for British Hairdressing programs including Project: Colour and Project: X, and is recognised for her honest, detail-focused approach to modern hairdressing.

