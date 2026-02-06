DMR News

SeoulCeuticals Launches Industry’s First PDRN + Vitamin C Serum as Bio-Regenerative Actives Dominate 2026 K-Beauty

Korean-inspired skincare brand SeoulCeuticals announced today the launch of its PDRN + Vitamin C Brightening Serum, the industry’s first dedicated formulation combining polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) with vitamin C as bio-regenerative actives transition from clinical to consumer formats in 2026.

The launch addresses a $6 billion combined market opportunity. The PDRN skincare market grows at 21.20% annually toward $4.3 billion by 2033, while the vitamin C serum market expands from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $2.5 billion by 2030. Vogue identified PDRN and exosomes as the dominant K-beauty trend for 2026, noting these ingredients “gained popularity in 2025, and experts anticipate this trend will continue to flourish in 2026 as these ingredients transition from clinical to consumer formats.”

SeoulCeuticals developed the serum with K-beauty consultant Ella Cho to deliver collagen stimulation through two independent molecular pathways. PDRN works via adenosine A2A receptor activation to trigger cellular repair and regeneration. Vitamin C controls gene expression of three separate procollagen genes located on different chromosomes while acting as a cofactor for collagen structure formation. Clinical studies demonstrate PDRN increases dermal density by 8.67% and skin brightness by 4.88% within 28 days, while vitamin C reduces UV-induced damage by 52%.

“Korean dermatology clinics have used PDRN in injectable form for years. 2026 marks the moment this ingredient enters mainstream topical products,” said Amy Romero, co-founder of SeoulCeuticals. “Combining PDRN with vitamin C gives skin two complementary angles—vitamin C prevents oxidative stress and collagen breakdown, while PDRN actively repairs damage and stimulates regeneration.”

The formulation aligns with the dominant 2026 skincare trend identified across industry analysis: synergistic ingredient systems replacing single-ingredient hero products. Beauty trend forecasters note “the most powerful products in 2026 will not rely on one hero ingredient but on synergistic blends, where actives are scientifically formulated to boost one another’s performance.” Consumer research shows 73% of skincare buyers expect clinically-tested actives in their products.

SeoulCeuticals sources PDRN from South Korea and manufactures the serum in FDA-certified US facilities. The vegan, cruelty-free formulation addresses multiple skin concerns: anti-aging through dual-pathway collagen stimulation, brightening via complementary melanin inhibition, and protection through antioxidant defense and DNA repair support.

The PDRN + Vitamin C Brightening Serum launches February 15, 2026 at seoulceuticals.com and through the brand’s retail partners. SeoulCeuticals developed the product in partnership with K-beauty expert Ella Cho, continuing the brand’s commitment to authentic Korean skincare formulation while meeting modern accessibility needs.

