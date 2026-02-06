New 2026 Anxiety Statistics Roundup Highlights Key Mental Health Trends Relevant to Melbourne

Solace Psychology has released a comprehensive 2026 anxiety statistics roundup , bringing together the latest verified national and Victorian data to highlight mental health trends relevant to Melbourne’s population. The resource consolidates findings from Australian government agencies and leading mental health organisations to support informed discussion, reporting, and policy consideration.

The statistics draw on data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, Beyond Blue, Safe Work Australia, and the National Mental Health Commission. Where Melbourne-specific data is unavailable, state-level and national figures have been used to provide meaningful context for urban populations. All figures are descriptive, based on survey data, and reflect self-reported experiences at the time of collection.

Key findings show that anxiety disorders remain the most commonly reported mental disorder in Australia. Between 2020 and 2022, 17.2% of Australians aged 16 to 85 reported a 12-month anxiety disorder, with similar prevalence observed in Victoria. Younger age groups, particularly those aged 16 to 24, reported the highest rates, while females consistently reported higher prevalence than males.

The roundup also examines anxiety across different life stages, highlighting a decline in reported prevalence with increasing age. Despite this, anxiety continues to contribute significantly to Australia’s non-fatal disease burden and ranks among the leading causes of long-term health impact nationwide.

Workplace-related data included in the roundup indicates that anxiety and stress disorders account for a substantial proportion of accepted mental health compensation claims. Mental health claims are associated with longer recovery times and extended work absences compared with physical injuries, underscoring the broader economic and occupational implications of anxiety.

Additional context is provided around financial pressure, housing affordability, and cost-of-living concerns, which are frequently reported alongside psychological distress in national wellbeing surveys. While the data does not establish direct causation, these factors are consistently present in broader discussions of mental health trends affecting large cities such as Melbourne.

Help-seeking behaviour is also addressed, with data showing that less than half of people experiencing a mental health disorder report accessing professional support. General practitioners remain the most common initial point of contact, while barriers such as wait times, cost, and perceived need continue to influence access to care.

The 2026 roundup emphasises that anxiety prevalence has increased compared with earlier survey periods, particularly among younger Australians. While long-term comparisons must be interpreted cautiously due to changes in reporting practices, anxiety disorders continue to represent a growing share of Australia’s total mental health burden.

By presenting this data in a structured and transparent format, the roundup aims to support public understanding of anxiety trends relevant to Melbourne. The resource is intended for use by researchers, journalists, educators, and policymakers seeking reliable, well-sourced statistics to inform discussion and decision-making.

About Solace Psychology

Solace Psychology is a Melbourne-based, client-focused psychology practice serving the city’s inner north, with clinics in Carlton North and Coburg. The practice offers evidence-based psychological care across a range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, mood disorders, trauma, and neurodevelopmental conditions. Solace Psychology is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and professionally grounded environment where individuals can access high-quality therapeutic support and psychological assessment services.

