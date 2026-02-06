Proplanum Launches AI-Powered Workforce Scheduling That Matches Staffing to Real Demand

Proplanum has launched an AI-powered workforce scheduling platform designed to help businesses replace spreadsheets, manual processes, and fragmented communication with one intelligent system. Built for organisations managing variable schedules and frontline teams, Proplanum enables managers to plan shifts faster, gain real-time visibility of who is working, and reduce payroll errors through accurate time and attendance tracking.

At the core of the Proplanum workforce scheduling software is an AI-driven scheduling engine that generates optimised shift plans based on real demand signals, such as expected sales volume or customer traffic by hour. This approach helps businesses schedule the right number of employees at the right time, balancing service quality with labour cost control. By aligning staffing levels with actual operational needs, companies can reduce unnecessary overtime and avoid under- or over-staffing.

Proplanum centralises workforce planning, time tracking, and team communication in a single cloud-based platform. Managers can create and update work schedules in minutes, automatically notify teams of changes, and maintain full oversight across multiple locations. Real-time visibility shows who is working, where they are assigned, and when shifts begin and end, giving leaders greater confidence in daily operations.

The platform also simplifies time and attendance management. Employees can track their working hours using a web app, mobile app, on-site kiosk, or QR codes, making Proplanum flexible for retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and other frontline environments. Accurate time data can be exported directly to payroll systems, reducing administrative workload and minimising errors that often arise from manual calculations.

Employee availability, leave requests, and substitutions are managed in one place, improving transparency and reducing back-and-forth communication. Teams can submit requests digitally, while managers can approve changes and adjust schedules quickly without disrupting operations. Built-in communication tools ensure that important updates reach the right people without relying on external messaging apps.

Proplanum is designed to support businesses of different sizes and industries, including retail, gastronomy, hotels, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and entertainment. Its flexibility allows organisations to manage permanent, temporary, and seasonal staff while maintaining compliance with labour regulations and internal policies.

By automating time-consuming planning tasks and providing clear insight into workforce performance, Proplanum helps managers reclaim time for strategic initiatives and business growth. Companies using the platform can streamline daily operations, improve internal communication, and make more informed staffing decisions based on real data rather than assumptions.

Businesses interested in modernising their workforce management can start a 21-day free trial with no credit card required at https://www.proplanum.com/ .

About Proplanum

Proplanum is an all-in-one workforce management platform that combines AI-powered scheduling, time tracking, leave management, and team communication. Designed to replace manual processes and scattered tools, Proplanum helps businesses plan shifts faster, control labour costs, and reduce payroll errors. The cloud-based system supports multi-location and frontline teams across industries, giving managers real-time visibility and the tools needed to run efficient, data-driven operations.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.