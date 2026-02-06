Resin Flooring Contractors UltraSyntec Achieve ISO9001 Certification

Resin flooring contractor UltraSyntec is pleased to announce it has achieved ISO 9001 certification. This accomplishment was made possible by complying with the most stringent British Industry Standards and by providing the best possible service to customers.

“We are very proud to have achieved ISO 9001 certification,” explains Sales Director, Will Hoyle. “We adopted a new quality management system in accordance with the standard in August 2025, enabling us to provide an even better service to our customers.”

By adopting this new quality management system, UltraSyntec has been able to focus more on customers, boost efficiency, and drive continuous improvement in its business model. It achieved this by implementing further documented processes and improving leadership models.

By December 2025, UltraSyntec passed the Stage 1 audit, completing the Stage 2 audit of ISO 9001:2015 in January 2026. Passing these milestones enabled it to start working with full common accreditation with the standard. Now obtained, UltraSyntec has new opportunities to develop deeper relationships with organisations nationwide.

2026 is a milestone year for UltraSyntec, where it will continue to take on various challenging projects, including its resin floor installations. In 2025, UltraSyntec completed numerous projects across the United Kingdom. For example, in January, it was tasked with installing an HACCP certified food-grade flooring system for Royal Nawaab in Greater Manchester. Later, it completed another resin flooring project for Barnfield Construction which involved work for two industrial units covering more than 10,000 meters squared.

To ensure that UltraSyntec remains a streamlined business with safe operations, the company continues to invest in its Construction Manager Systems. Introduced in September 2025, this system is now a central hub for the company’s operational processes and offers a variety of key features like project tracking and continuous delivery of outstanding projects. The goal of the system is to ensure a safe working environment for all operatives before they start work. They must fully read and agree to all risk assessment methods and statements.

During 2026, UltraSyntec hopes to invest more in continuous personal development programs for its staff. It is also looking to expand its customer base and move into new sectors.

