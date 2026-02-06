DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Resin Flooring Contractors UltraSyntec Achieve ISO9001 Certification

ByEthan Lin

Feb 6, 2026

Resin flooring contractor UltraSyntec is pleased to announce it has achieved ISO 9001 certification. This accomplishment was made possible by complying with the most stringent British Industry Standards and by providing the best possible service to customers.

“We are very proud to have achieved ISO 9001 certification,” explains Sales Director, Will Hoyle. “We adopted a new quality management system in accordance with the standard in August 2025, enabling us to provide an even better service to our customers.”

By adopting this new quality management system, UltraSyntec has been able to focus more on customers, boost efficiency, and drive continuous improvement in its business model. It achieved this by implementing further documented processes and improving leadership models.

By December 2025, UltraSyntec passed the Stage 1 audit, completing the Stage 2 audit of ISO 9001:2015 in January 2026. Passing these milestones enabled it to start working with full common accreditation with the standard. Now obtained, UltraSyntec has new opportunities to develop deeper relationships with organisations nationwide.

2026 is a milestone year for UltraSyntec, where it will continue to take on various challenging projects, including its resin floor installations. In 2025, UltraSyntec completed numerous projects across the United Kingdom. For example, in January, it was tasked with installing an HACCP certified food-grade flooring system for Royal Nawaab in Greater Manchester. Later, it completed another resin flooring project for Barnfield Construction which involved work for two industrial units covering more than 10,000 meters squared.

To ensure that UltraSyntec remains a streamlined business with safe operations, the company continues to invest in its Construction Manager Systems. Introduced in September 2025, this system is now a central hub for the company’s operational processes and offers a variety of key features like project tracking and continuous delivery of outstanding projects. The goal of the system is to ensure a safe working environment for all operatives before they start work. They must fully read and agree to all risk assessment methods and statements.

During 2026, UltraSyntec hopes to invest more in continuous personal development programs for its staff. It is also looking to expand its customer base and move into new sectors.

For more information about UltraSyntec, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

DME Serve Announces Enhanced RCM Performance Framework to Reduce Denials and Rework for DME Providers
Feb 6, 2026 Ethan Lin
London-based agency Ink Digital wins UK Search Award for Best Use of Search in Travel and Leisure
Feb 6, 2026 Ethan Lin
Proplanum Launches AI-Powered Workforce Scheduling That Matches Staffing to Real Demand
Feb 6, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801