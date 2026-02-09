Spotify Tightens Developer Mode Access With Premium Requirement And API Limits

Changes To Developer Mode Access

Spotify is changing how its APIs work in Developer Mode, the layer that lets developers test third-party applications using the platform’s APIs. The update introduces a mandatory Premium account requirement, reduces the number of test users, and limits the number of available API endpoints.

The company launched Developer Mode in 2021 to allow developers to test their applications with up to 25 users. Under the new rules, each app will be limited to five users, and developers will need a Premium subscription to use the feature. If developers want to make their apps available to a larger audience, they will need to apply for an extended quota.

Reason Given For The Changes

Spotify said the adjustments are meant to curb risky AI-aided or automated usage. In a blog post, the company said that advances in automation and AI have changed usage patterns and the risk profile of developer access, and that its current scale now requires more structured controls.

The company said Development Mode is meant for individuals to learn and experiment. It added that for individual and hobbyist developers, the update keeps support for experimentation and personal projects but within clearer limits. Spotify described Development Mode as a sandboxed environment for learning and experimentation and said it is intentionally limited and should not be used as a foundation for building or scaling a business on the platform.

API Endpoint Deprecations

Spotify is also deprecating several API endpoints. Developers will no longer be able to pull information such as new album releases, an artist’s top tracks, or the markets where a track is available. The changes also remove the ability to request track metadata in bulk or access other users’ profile details. In addition, developers will no longer be able to retrieve an album’s record label information, artist follower counts, or artist popularity data.

Earlier Restrictions And Quota Changes

The move follows other steps Spotify has taken in recent years to limit what developers can do with its APIs. In November 2024, the company cut access to certain endpoints that could reveal users’ listening patterns, including frequently repeated songs by different groups. That change also blocked access to data about tracks’ structure, rhythm, and characteristics.

In March 2025, Spotify changed its baseline requirements for extended quotas. Developers were required to have a legally registered business, at least 250,000 monthly active users, availability in key Spotify markets, and an active, launched service. Both the 2024 and 2025 changes drew criticism from developers, who said the platform was restricting innovation and favoring larger companies over individual developers.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

