Xiaomi Unveils 17 Ultra With Leica Cameras And Expands Gadget Lineup Ahead Of MWC

Xiaomi launched a range of new devices ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, led by its camera-focused Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone, alongside an AirTag-style tracker, Xiaomi Watch 5 smartwatch, a slim magnetic power bank, earbuds and a new electric scooter.

The announcements position the company’s latest flagship and accessories for release in the EU and the UK.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Focuses On Leica Partnership

Xiaomi has partnered with Leica to co-brand the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The phone uses Leica lenses and software filters styled after the German camera maker.

The device features a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.67 aperture and a 1-inch sensor. Its standout component is a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a variable focal length equivalent to 75mm to 100mm, enabling optical zoom between 3.2x and 4.3x. The phone also includes a 50MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery, while the Chinese version offers a larger 6,800mAh battery. It supports 90W USB PD-PPS wired charging and Xiaomi’s 50W HyperCharge wireless charging.

The phone has a 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB OLED display protected by Shield Glass 3.0. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the same chip used in the recently launched Galaxy S26 series.

Leica Edition And Photography Add-Ons

To mark Leica’s 100th anniversary, Xiaomi introduced a special Leica edition of the 17 Ultra. The model has an aluminum-alloy body with a nickel-anodized finish and includes Leica-themed software elements.

The special edition features a rotating ring designed to mimic physical camera zoom. It also includes a Leica Essential mode with filters recreating the look of Leica M9 and Leica M3 cameras.

Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi 17 with a 6,330mAh battery and support for 100W HyperCharge.

For photography enthusiasts, the company introduced two add-ons for the 17 Ultra. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit connects via Bluetooth and includes a two-stage shutter button and a dedicated video recording button.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro connects via USB-C and includes a leather finish, a detachable shutter button, zoom control and a built-in 2,000mAh battery. The Pro kit enables a new fastshot mode on the phone.

Pricing And Availability

The Xiaomi 17 starts at €999. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra starts at €1,499. The Leica edition, equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at €1,999.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit is priced at €99.99, while the Photography Kit Pro costs €199.99.

Electric Scooter And Tracking Tag

Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi unveiled the Electric Scooter 6 Ultra. The scooter delivers 1,200W peak power and offers a range of up to 75km. It includes 12-inch all-terrain tires, front and rear disc brakes and a three-inch TFT display showing metrics such as speed and range.

The scooter starts at €329.99 across five versions, with the top model priced at €799.99.

Xiaomi also introduced a tracking tag designed to compete with Apple’s AirTag. The device works with both Apple Find My and Google Android Find Hub. It weighs 10 grams and uses a button cell battery lasting more than a year.

Users can trigger a sound remotely to locate the tag or check the time when the tag was attached. The tracker is priced at €14.9 for a single unit and €49.99 for a pack of four.

Power Bank, Smartwatch And Earbuds

The company released a magnetic power bank measuring 6mm in thickness and weighing 98 grams. It has a 5,000mAh battery capacity and supports 22.5W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The power bank can magnetically attach to compatible phones, including iPhones, for wireless charging. It is priced at €59.99 in black and silver, and €64.99 in orange.

Xiaomi also introduced the Xiaomi Watch 5. The smartwatch has a 930mAh battery with up to six days of battery life. It features a round 1.54-inch AMOLED display and supports gesture controls for dismissing calls or alarms.

The watch can generate a health report in 60 seconds using metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, sleep duration, sleep heart rate and sleep SpO₂. It is priced at €299.99.

Additionally, Xiaomi launched Redmi Buds 8 Pro earbuds priced at €69.9. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation and up to 33 hours of battery life.

Featured image credits: Flickr

