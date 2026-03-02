Barie Introduces Agentic AI Assistant, Achieves Top Performance in GAIA Level 3

A new entrant in the large language model space is making an ambitious claim: AI should not just respond. It should act.

Barie today announced the launch of its agentic AI platform designed to execute real work across business tools, not simply generate text. In recent GAIA benchmark evaluations, Barie achieved top-tier results across all measured levels including Level 3, positioning the platform as a serious contender in the emerging agentic AI category.

The launch marks Barie’s entry into a rapidly evolving market where enterprises are moving beyond conversational AI toward systems capable of reasoning, decision-making, and multi-step task execution.

While many AI tools focus on drafting emails or summarizing documents, Barie is built to complete workflows. The system connects with business applications to read information, analyze it, and write data based off of it, enabling users to trigger cross-app execution from a single interface.

In internal evaluations using the GAIA benchmark framework, Barie delivered leading performance across all levels tested, including Level 3, a category representing the most complex agentic reasoning tasks. GAIA benchmarks are designed to evaluate reasoning depth, task execution capability, and multi-step problem solving, areas critical to agentic AI systems.

The results indicate strong performance not only in language understanding, but in coordinated action planning and execution accuracy.

Enterprises are under increasing pressure to improve productivity without proportionally increasing headcount or operational costs. At the same time, workflow complexity continues to rise as teams adopt more SaaS tools.

Barie enters the market at a moment when organizations are actively searching for AI systems that deliver measurable time savings, workflow automation, and cost efficiency rather than incremental content generation.

Barie is a project of Programmers Force, an AI-focused company with a workforce of more than 1,000 professionals.

After developing multiple AI-driven products across industries, Programmers Force is now formally entering the large language model space. The company describes this move as the foundation of an “Agentic AI Force,” a strategic initiative aimed at building systems that combine reasoning, automation, and execution at scale.

According to company leadership, Barie is not positioned as a standalone experiment but as a central pillar in the organization’s long-term AI roadmap.

As the AI landscape transitions from experimentation to enterprise-grade deployment, the ability to demonstrate benchmark performance and operational reliability has become critical. Barie’s launch signals a strategic expansion by Programmers Force into foundational AI infrastructure, with a focus on agentic capabilities designed for real business impact.

The company states that further performance evaluations and enterprise deployments will be announced in the coming months.

About Barie

Barie is an agentic AI platform designed to execute cross-application workflows through structured reasoning and controlled action. The system enables organizations to automate operational tasks, reduce manual effort, and improve productivity through explicit, prompt-driven execution.