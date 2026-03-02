ChatGPT Reaches 900 Million Weekly Users As OpenAI Secures $110 Billion Funding Round

OpenAI said Friday that ChatGPT has reached 900 million weekly active users and now counts 50 million paying subscribers, bringing the chatbot closer to the 1 billion-user mark.

The company said subscriber growth accelerated at the start of the year. “Subscriber momentum accelerated meaningfully to start the year, with January and February on track to be the largest months for new subscribers in our history,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post. It added that users rely on ChatGPT to “learn, write, plan, and build,” and said the product improves as usage increases through faster responses, greater reliability, stronger safety and more consistent performance.

User Growth And Subscriber Momentum

The latest figure represents an increase of 100 million weekly active users since October 2025, when OpenAI reported 800 million.

The company did not break down subscriber tiers but confirmed that 50 million users are now paying for access.

$110 Billion Private Funding Round

OpenAI disclosed the updated user metrics alongside news that it has raised $110 billion in private funding, one of the largest private funding rounds to date.

The round includes a $50 billion investment from Amazon, as well as $30 billion each from Nvidia and SoftBank.

The funding values the company at a $730 billion pre-money valuation. The round remains open, and OpenAI said it expects additional investors to participate.

