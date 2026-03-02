OpenAI Fires Employee Over Alleged Insider Trading On Prediction Markets

OpenAI has dismissed an employee for allegedly using confidential company information to trade on prediction markets, including Polymarket, the company confirmed to Wired.

A spokesperson said the employee’s actions violated company policy, which prohibits workers from using inside information for personal gain, including activity on prediction markets. OpenAI did not disclose the employee’s name and did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Allegations Of Insider Use In Market Trades

According to the company, the employee used non-public OpenAI information in connection with trades placed on prediction platforms. The specific details of the trades were not disclosed.

Prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi allow users to place wagers on the outcomes of real-world events. On Polymarket, active markets include bets on what types of products OpenAI may announce in 2026 and when the company might go public.

As previously reported, an accountant recently won $470,300 on Kalshi by betting against supporters of DOGE.

Regulatory Scrutiny And Market Positioning

Prediction market operators describe their platforms as financial exchanges rather than gambling sites. Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange.

Earlier this week, Kalshi fined and banned a MrBeast editor over what it described as similar alleged insider trading activity.

