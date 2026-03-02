DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

OpenAI Fires Employee Over Alleged Insider Trading On Prediction Markets

ByJolyen

Mar 2, 2026

OpenAI Fires Employee Over Alleged Insider Trading On Prediction Markets

OpenAI has dismissed an employee for allegedly using confidential company information to trade on prediction markets, including Polymarket, the company confirmed to Wired.

A spokesperson said the employee’s actions violated company policy, which prohibits workers from using inside information for personal gain, including activity on prediction markets. OpenAI did not disclose the employee’s name and did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Allegations Of Insider Use In Market Trades

According to the company, the employee used non-public OpenAI information in connection with trades placed on prediction platforms. The specific details of the trades were not disclosed.

Prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi allow users to place wagers on the outcomes of real-world events. On Polymarket, active markets include bets on what types of products OpenAI may announce in 2026 and when the company might go public.

As previously reported, an accountant recently won $470,300 on Kalshi by betting against supporters of DOGE.

Regulatory Scrutiny And Market Positioning

Prediction market operators describe their platforms as financial exchanges rather than gambling sites. Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange.

Earlier this week, Kalshi fined and banned a MrBeast editor over what it described as similar alleged insider trading activity.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Ubisec Systems, Inc. Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List For 2026
Mar 2, 2026 Ethan Lin
Miguel Tello Announces Formal Expansion of Advisory Initiative to Support Strategic Development in Hidalgo
Mar 2, 2026 Ethan Lin
CISA Replaces Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala After Year Of Turmoil And Staffing Cuts
Mar 2, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801