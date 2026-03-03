In response to the growing caregiving crisis in the United States, Dr. Gemaine Owen, a family physician with over 25 years of experience, has announced the release of her new book, Caregiving is No Joke. The book offers an in-depth look at the emotional and physical challenges caregivers face, drawing from Dr. Owen’s extensive medical background and personal caregiving journey.

The caregiving crisis, which has garnered national attention in recent years, continues to worsen as the population ages. With more families taking on caregiving responsibilities at home, the demands of this role are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Dr. Owen’s book seeks to address this urgent issue by offering practical guidance for caregivers, along with the compassion and understanding that only someone who has lived through the experience can provide.

The Personal Inspiration Behind the Book

Caregiving is No Joke was inspired by a personal experience Dr. Owen had when she found herself and her sister caring for their 90-year-old mother. Despite her extensive medical background, Dr. Owen quickly realized that caregiving is unlike any other challenge. The moment she found herself emotionally overwhelmed, she uttered the phrase that would be used in the title of her book: “Mehson, caregiving is no joke.” This raw, personal realization became the foundation of the book, which offers both medical expertise and emotional support for those navigating the caregiving journey.

In her book, Dr. Owen shares her journey, acknowledging that even as a physician, one is never truly prepared for the complex dynamics of caregiving. Through this book, she hopes to provide others with the tools they need to manage the difficulties they encounter, offering both practical advice and emotional relief.

Critical Insights and Guidance for Caregivers

Dr. Owen’s book addresses the myriad issues caregivers face, including emotional stress, physical exhaustion, and the impact caregiving can have on mental health. Drawing from her experience as a family physician and house call specialist, Dr. Owen offers actionable advice on how caregivers can navigate these challenges effectively.

A key message in the book is the importance of seeking and freely granting forgiveness during caregiving, as this period often brings up complex emotions and old wounds. Dr. Owen also emphasizes the risk of loneliness, especially among caregivers of loved ones with dementia, and the need to seek out social support and assistance.

The book provides caregivers with valuable tips on managing both the emotional and practical aspects of caregiving. Dr. Owen speaks directly to the reality that caregiving often involves tough decisions, such as managing the healthcare needs of loved ones. She stresses the importance of not relying solely on prayer, but seeking necessary medical interventions such as surgery in cases like cancer care, where it may be the key to a miracle.

The Unique Perspective of a House Call Physician

What makes Dr. Owen’s perspective unique is her experience as a house call physician. For over 16 years, she has been providing care directly in patients’ homes, allowing her to gain deep insight into the personal, familial, and medical dynamics of caregiving. Dr. Owen’s book draws from this unique vantage point, offering advice that goes beyond traditional medical advice. She stresses the importance of understanding local healthcare resources, managing family expectations, and recognizing the cultural dynamics that impact caregiving decisions.

As a physician serving a small island community, Dr. Owen has witnessed firsthand how limited resources can affect caregiving and how caregivers must navigate these limitations with grace and creativity. Her advice is both practical and culturally sensitive, tailored to meet the needs of each caregiver’s unique situation.

Dr. Gemaine Owen’s Caregiving is No Joke Recognized as Best Caregiving Guide in the U.S. for 2026

Dr. Gemaine Owen’s groundbreaking book, Caregiving is No Joke, has been honored with the prestigious “Best Caregiving Guide in the U.S. of 2026” award. This recognition highlights Dr. Owen’s unique blend of medical expertise and personal caregiving experience, which provides invaluable support and guidance for those navigating the challenges of caregiving. Her deep commitment to addressing the emotional, physical, and mental toll on caregivers, along with her compassionate approach, has set her work apart in the caregiving and healthcare industry.

Raising Awareness of the Caregiving Crisis

The release of Caregiving is No Joke comes at a pivotal time, as the caregiving crisis continues to escalate. Dr. Owen’s work aims to raise awareness of the challenges caregivers face and bring attention to the need for greater support, both for the caregivers themselves and for the families they care for.

“Caregiving is a journey that is often undertaken in isolation. My goal is to provide caregivers with the tools and support they need, while also shedding light on the importance of empathy and community,” says Dr. Owen.

With her book, Dr. Owen hopes to start a conversation about the caregiving crisis, offering valuable insights for those who may feel lost, overwhelmed, or unsupported.

About Gemaine Owen

Dr. Gemaine Owen is a family physician with more than 25 years of experience in the medical field. For 16 years, she has specialized in providing house calls to patients, offering a unique perspective on the healthcare and caregiving experience. She is passionate about raising awareness of the caregiving crisis and providing practical support to caregivers through her new book, Caregiving is No Joke. Dr. Owen’s approach blends medical expertise with personal compassion, aiming to empower caregivers and improve their quality of life.

