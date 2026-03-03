DMR News

Drone Strikes Damage AWS Data Centers In UAE And Bahrain Amid US Iran Conflict

ByJolyen

Mar 3, 2026

Amazon Web Services said drones struck three of its facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Sunday, causing structural damage and service disruptions following US and Israeli strikes against Iran.

The company initially reported that “objects” had hit a data center in the UAE, producing “sparks and fire.” It also disclosed power and connectivity issues at a facility in Bahrain the same day. On Monday, AWS confirmed that drone strikes were responsible for the outages.

Facilities Hit In UAE And Bahrain

AWS said two facilities in the UAE were directly struck. In Bahrain, a drone strike occurred near one of its sites, resulting in physical impacts to infrastructure.

According to the company, the drones caused structural damage and disrupted power delivery systems. In some cases, fire suppression measures were activated, leading to additional water damage.

AWS said it is working to restore services in the affected areas but cautioned that repairs may take time due to the extent of the physical damage.

Customer Advisory And Regional Risks

The company advised customers operating in the region to back up data and consider migrating workloads to other AWS facilities outside the affected areas.

AWS warned that the ongoing conflict has left “the broader operating environment in the Middle East” unpredictable.

Regional Conflict Escalates

The incidents follow US and Israeli strikes against Iran over the weekend. Donald Trump has indicated that US strikes could continue for four to five weeks and potentially longer.

Iran has launched waves of missiles and drones targeting US bases and allied locations across the region, including in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

