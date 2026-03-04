Paramount Skydance To Merge Paramount+ And HBO Max After $110bn Warner Bros Discovery Deal

Paramount Skydance will merge Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single platform following its $110 billion agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, chief executive David Ellison told investors on Monday.

The announcement comes after reports that Netflix had withdrawn its bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing the way for Paramount Skydance to complete the transaction.

Unified Streaming Platform And Studio Plans

During the investor call, Ellison said the combined company would control franchises including Harry Potter, Top Gun, Star Trek, Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones and Yellowstone.

He said the company intends to invest in both studios’ creative operations while preserving HBO’s brand identity. “Our viewpoint is HBO should stay HBO,” Ellison said.

Ellison also pledged to maintain a strong theatrical release strategy, committing to 15 films per year per studio, for at least 30 theatrical releases annually.

Scale And Market Position

The merged streaming platform is projected to have more than 200 million subscribers, positioning it among the largest global streaming services. The move continues consolidation trends in the streaming sector, similar to the combination of Disney+ and Hulu.

The acquisition would combine film, television and news assets under a single corporate structure, reshaping the competitive landscape in Hollywood.

Regulatory And Industry Scrutiny

The deal is expected to face review by the U.S. Department of Justice over concerns related to market concentration and competition. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has said his office will conduct a detailed examination of the acquisition.

Industry analysts have warned that the merger could result in job cuts and cost reductions, increasing uncertainty for employees. Questions have also been raised about editorial independence at news divisions including CBS and CNN, given the Ellison family’s political connections to Donald Trump.

Ellison said he is confident the transaction will proceed, describing it as “pro-competition, pro-consumer, and pro-creative community,” and said it would strengthen Hollywood and global production.

Featured image credits: Digital-News

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.