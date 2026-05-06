LUXEED ‘“I” Drive, You Enjoy’ Exclusive Themed Event Concludes Successfully, Accelerating Brand Global Expansion

LUXEED International successfully hosted the exclusive themed event ‘“I” Drive, You Enjoy’ from April 25 to 28. The gathering brought together over 400 investors and media representatives from more than 20 countries and regions across Europe, Oceania, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Featuring four core sessions — LUXEED Prototype Private Preview, Media Intelligent Marathon, Exclusive Tour of LUXEED Gigafactory and Intelligent Test Ride — the event fully showcased LUXEED’s robust technological prowess and firm determination for overseas expansion, further advancing the brand’s global communication strategy.

During the event, LUXEED International presented remarkable achievements stemming from the deep integration of cutting-edge technology and premium intelligent manufacturing to global partners and media guests. Through immersive experiences, attendees gained first-hand insight into LUXEED’s technological breakthroughs and product competitiveness in the intelligent mobility sector.

At the Prototype Private Preview, the LUXEED International Business Unit, together with the Brand R&D Institute team, delivered in-depth briefings on the brand’s global product layout, full product lineup planning and the launch timeline for global models. LUXEED’s future product portfolio features diversified offerings precisely covering multiple market segments worldwide, including coupe SUVs, full-size flagship SUVs, strategic MPVs and two-seater sports cars. The comprehensive lineup is fully tailored to meet consumer demands across global regional markets, laying a solid product foundation for the brand’s global expansion.

In the Media Intelligence Marathon, global media were the first to experience the VPD (Valet Parking Driver) function equipped on the LUXEED R7. Throughout the intelligent parking process, the vehicle executed sophisticated operations such as follow-and-stop driving, accurate obstacle detection and active avoidance, as well as automatic acceleration and deceleration. Upon completing parking, the vehicle automatically locked the doors, closed windows and shut down the engine, delivering a fully intelligent and hassle-free experience. Media representatives also conducted test drives of the LUXEED R7 and enjoyed ride-alongs in the LUXEED V9. During the entire driving and riding experience, guests witnessed the seamless performance of HNOA (Highway Navigate on Autopilot) and CNOA (City Navigate on Autopilot), gaining genuine experience of the maturity and practicality of LUXEED’s intelligent driving technology. At the subsequent exclusive LUXEED-themed tea and Wuhu media dinner, media from multiple countries spoke highly of LUXEED’s product strengths. They also sought detailed information on the brand’s global layout and overseas market launch plans, expressing strong anticipation for LUXEED’s official entry into international markets to bring innovative intelligent mobility solutions to global consumers.

The Exclusive Tour of LUXEED Gigafactory allowed guests to witness first-hand the facility’s top-tier intelligent manufacturing capabilities, as well as LUXEED’s technological innovations and stringent quality control system in intelligent production. Built to Industry 4.0 standards and benchmarked against world-class Lighthouse Factories, the LUXEED Gigafactory integrates cutting-edge digital technologies including cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things and 5G to establish a fully intelligent and digital production workflow. The in-depth tour of production processes and quality control standards fully demonstrated LUXEED’s premium manufacturing strength, reinforcing global partners’ confidence in the brand and product quality.

Intelligent Test Ride further showcased LUXEED’s core intelligent driving technologies. Powered by state-of-the-art intelligent algorithms, functions including VPD (Valet Parking Driver), APA (Automated Parking Assist), EPA (Exit Parking Assist) and VPA (Valet Parking Assistance) enable remote vehicle control via mobile applications. After the driver exits the vehicle, the system can independently search for parking spaces, complete fully automatic parking, and execute smart vehicle summoning from parking spots to designated locations, greatly enhancing travel convenience. Meanwhile, during urban road ride-alongs, guests experienced the CNOA (City Navigate on Autopilot), which enables the vehicle to navigate complex road conditions and diverse travel scenarios with ease, ensuring comprehensive driving safety and delivering a convenient, pleasant smart mobility experience.

The successful conclusion of the LUXEED ‘“I” Drive, You Enjoy’ exclusive themed event marks a comprehensive showcase of the brand’s technological strength and product competitiveness, while accelerating the pace of global strategic deployment. Moving forward, LUXEED will continue to deepen its presence in the intelligent mobility industry, iterating core technologies and optimizing its global product portfolio. Committed to delivering high-quality intelligent mobility products and services, the brand will provide superior, intelligent travel experiences for users worldwide and steadily advance the implementation of its global development strategy.