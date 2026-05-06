A New Direction in Dental Consulting

Her Dental Journey Success, founded by Dr. Jennifer Smith, has announced a modernized approach to dental consulting and practice management designed to support long term independence for practice owners. The model focuses on equipping dentists with the tools, systems, and strategies required to operate and grow their practices without ongoing reliance on external consultants.

This announcement reflects a broader shift within the dental industry, where practitioners are increasingly seeking practical and sustainable solutions rather than recurring advisory services. As more women enter dentistry and take on ownership roles, demand has grown for consulting models that reflect real world challenges and lived experiences.

Dr. Smith stated, “You should not need a consultant over and over again. You should be taught the tools and strategies that work, supported in implementing them, and then be able to operate independently.”

Responding to Challenges Faced by Women Dentists

The initiative addresses ongoing challenges experienced by women in dentistry, including limited representation in leadership roles, the complexity of balancing professional and personal responsibilities, and the lack of business education in dental school curricula.

Although women now make up a growing percentage of dental graduates, disparities remain in income levels, mentorship access, and leadership opportunities. Many practitioners report feeling unprepared for the operational demands of running a practice, particularly in areas such as team management, marketing, and financial planning.

Her Dental Journey Success aims to close these gaps through structured education, coaching, and a supportive professional community. The platform focuses on providing practical, actionable strategies tailored to the specific needs of women practice owners.

Experience Driven Development

The consulting model developed by Her Dental Journey Success is based on Dr. Smith’s personal experience as a practice owner. She acquired her orthodontic practice under challenging circumstances, including financial instability, operational inefficiencies, and limited leadership structure.

Over time, she invested in professional development through courses, mentorship, and consulting, applying new systems to improve performance. These efforts resulted in measurable growth, including increased revenue, improved team culture, and more efficient operations.

This experience shaped the foundation of the company’s approach, which emphasizes real world application rather than theoretical guidance. Dr. Smith explained, “I am a working orthodontist and practice owner. I understand the challenges because I have experienced them and continue to manage them in real time.”

Education Focused Consulting Model

Unlike traditional consulting services that often provide short term solutions, Her Dental Journey Success prioritizes long term capability building. The model is designed to teach practice owners how to implement systems that sustain results independently.

The company offers a combination of online courses, one on one coaching, and practice consulting services. These resources cover key areas such as leadership development, team accountability, patient experience, and financial management.

A central component of the program is its emphasis on implementation. Participants receive tools, templates, and structured processes that can be integrated directly into daily operations. This approach is intended to create consistency while reducing reliance on ongoing consulting engagements.

Dr. Smith noted, “This model saves time, reduces stress, and creates clarity. It allows practice owners to build systems that support both their business and their personal lives.”

Building a Professional Community

In addition to its educational offerings, Her Dental Journey Success includes a community platform where female dentists can connect, share insights, and collaborate. This component addresses the historical lack of mentorship and peer support within the profession.

The community environment provides a space for open discussion of challenges such as leadership, team dynamics, and work life balance. By fostering collaboration, the platform aims to create a network of professionals who support one another’s growth.

Participants have reported improvements in confidence, leadership skills, and overall job satisfaction. These outcomes highlight the importance of community in professional development and practice management success.

Expanding Access to Business Education

Her Dental Journey Success also seeks to address gaps in formal dental education by offering training in business and leadership skills that are often not included in academic programs. These include financial planning, marketing strategy, and organizational management.

The platform’s courses are designed to be flexible and accessible, allowing practitioners to integrate learning into their schedules. This format supports both new graduates and experienced practitioners looking to refine their approach to practice management.

By focusing on practical application, the company aims to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and business competence.

Awarded Best Dental Practice Management Expert 2026

Her Dental Journey Success, led by Dr. Jennifer Smith, has been awarded the title of Best Dental Practice Management Expert in the United States of 2026 , recognizing its education-driven consulting model and commitment to helping women practice owners achieve long-term independence.

A Forward Looking Approach

The introduction of this consulting model reflects broader changes within the dental industry, including evolving patient expectations and increased operational complexity. Practice owners are seeking solutions that provide stability and adaptability in a competitive environment.a

Her Dental Journey Success positions its approach as a response to these changes, offering a framework that emphasizes independence, efficiency, and long term growth.

Dr. Smith stated, “The goal is not just to improve a practice temporarily. It is to create a foundation that allows it to thrive independently over time.”

About Her Dental Journey Success

Her Dental Journey Success is a professional development platform founded by Dr. Jennifer Smith. The company provides coaching, consulting, and educational resources designed to help women dentists build profitable and sustainable practices.

The organization offers online courses, one on one coaching, and practice consulting services, along with access to a professional community.

Visit Her Dental Journey Success with additional presence on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , and can be contacted via email at support@drjennifersmith.com.