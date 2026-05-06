Beauty Club London Expands Specialist Hair Extensions Service for Women With Fine and Thinning Hair

Beauty Club London, a hair extensions and colour specialist salon based in central London, has expanded its dedicated service for clients with fine and thinning hair. The service is delivered by a team of trained extension specialists at the salon’s Oxford Street location and uses tape-in application methods designed to distribute weight evenly across the natural hair, reducing the risk of breakage and strain associated with conventional extension methods.

The service responds to growing demand from clients seeking added length and volume without compromising the condition of fine or thinning hair. According to the National Library of Medicine, around 40 per cent of women experience some form of hair loss by the age of 50 . At Beauty Club London, the most common causes seen among clients seeking extensions for thinning hair include colour damage from over-processing, menopausal thinning, post-chemotherapy regrowth, and breakage caused by incorrectly fitted extensions.

The tape-in method used at Beauty Club London applies wefts measuring 40 millimetres in width, sandwiched around sections of natural hair using a medical-grade adhesive. The wider attachment point distributes the weight evenly across a larger section of the natural hair, preventing the twisting and pulling against the scalp that can occur with single-bonded methods such as micro rings and keratin bonds, which typically attach across only 3 to 5 millimetres. The application uses no heat and contains no metal components, supporting the health and recovery of the client’s natural hair while extensions are worn.

Application is carried out by a team trained in techniques developed by Louise Bailey, Beauty Club London’s resident hair extension specialist and a BABTAC-certified educator with over two decades of experience. The service begins with a consultation to assess scalp and hair health, identify the underlying cause of thinning where possible, and determine whether extensions are suitable or whether an alternative such as a topper or integration system would better meet the client’s needs.

Louise Bailey, Extensions Director and Educator at Beauty Club London , said: “The biggest factor in whether extensions damage your hair isn’t just the method, it’s the experience of the person fitting them. A tape-in fitted incorrectly can cause just as much damage as a badly fitted set of bonded extensions. What we see most often at the salon is extensions fitted without the correct tension, with crossing hairs, or placed too close to the scalp. We also see the wrong distribution of hair being used to support the extensions, which causes the natural hair to twist and break over time.”

This coincides with the publication of a detailed reference guide, Best Hair Extensions for Thin Hair , released on the Beauty Club London blog. The guide examines extension methods commonly recommended for fine hair, compares the tension placed on the natural hair by each method, and outlines aftercare protocols for clients wearing extensions long-term.

The specialist service forms part of Beauty Club London’s wider hair extensions offering, which also includes tape-in hair extensions, clip-in, and bonded methods across a range of lengths and shades.

The extensions used by the salon are produced by Hair Club Extensions, the salon’s own line, which is also stocked by salons across London . The salon oversees the sourcing and production of every shade, supplying unprocessed human hair with the cuticles intact and aligned. Over 50 shades are held in-salon for custom colour matching at the time of fitting.

For further information, please visit www.beautyclublondon.co.uk/hair-extensions/ .