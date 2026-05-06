Style Fix Studio, Personal Stylist in Boston, MA, And Beyond, Launches Signature New Wardrobe Makeover Service

Style Fix Studio, a certified personal stylist in Boston, MA , has launched its new signature Wardrobe Makeover service, designed to help clients rebuild their closets to match their newly refined personal style, building wardrobes that feel confident, functional, and authentic to them. The service combines a closet audit, personal shopping experience, and an in-person try-on session, with recommendations suited to the client’s size, shape, and lifestyle.

Led by certified personal stylist Yara Anders, Style Fix Studio continues to highlight the philosophy of personalization and self-confidence through this new service. It emphasizes that great style isn’t dictated by clothing size, but by how the client’s choices fit and complement the unique strengths of the wearer. This approach aligns with the studio’s aim to help clients look and feel their best with thoughtful styling tailored to their body type, lifestyle, and the goals that matter to them.

The Wardrobe Makeover service is designed for those who feel like they never have anything to wear, even when they have no shortage of clothes available. The process starts with an intentional inventory of the wardrobe as it is, finding what works, what no longer fits, what feels outdated, and what doesn’t support the client’s needs any longer.

Central to the studio’s methodology is a detailed body shape analysis, which serves as the foundation for every client’s styling journey. Aside from helping clients understand the strengths of their body shape type and silhouette to help create customized looks that enhance those strengths, Anders focuses further on the innate advantages each client has through color consultation and personal color analysis tools. These help clients find the palettes that match their own natural range, including their skin tone, hair color, and eye color. By choosing clothes that effectively complement and contrast these tones, Anders hopes to help people feel more suited to the clothes they wear.

The service further highlights Style Fix Studio’s comprehensive approach to image consulting. Beyond selecting specific clothes, the studio can help customers develop their wardrobe and manage an overall image transformation. This aims to not only improve their outward look but to help grow their self-esteem and confidence through informed, intentional clothing choices. They also provide services like full image makeovers, which include styling consultations, wardrobe refinement, professional hair and makeup, and even photography sessions.

With the launch of this new signature service, Style Fix Studios is offering its services beyond Boston, with virtual styling services now available to clients nationwide. Now, anyone can benefit from the combination of expert knowledge, personalized service, and body-positive styling that has made their services a success.

Submit a request to schedule a free consultation on the Style Fix Studio website here: https://stylefixstudio.com/contact/ .

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