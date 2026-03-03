Spencer Films Announces Documentary “Fields of Gold”

A Timeless Tale of Integrity and Innovation in American History

Spencer Films, a highly acclaimed documentary production company, has released its latest project, Fields of Gold, a compelling documentary now available for streaming on platforms such as Prime, Tubi, and YouTube. Directed by Julie Staley, a two-time regional Emmy Award-winning journalist with over 40 years of experience in the television industry, this film chronicles the life of A.E. Staley, a visionary businessman who transformed agribusiness in America.

The film highlights A.E. Staley’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming a multi-millionaire, thanks to his innovative approach and unwavering integrity. Staley was not only the founder of the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company, an agribusiness giant valued at over a billion dollars today, but he also played a significant role in the creation of the football team that would later become the Chicago Bears. The documentary shines a light on his personal values, such as character, integrity, and compassion, which were crucial to his success and have made a lasting impact on both the farming industry and the broader community.

A Visionary Entrepreneur Who Changed the American Landscape

A.E. Staley’s influence was not limited to business ventures alone. As a philanthropist and innovator, he made contributions that changed the landscape for American farmers. His dedication to improving agricultural practices and fostering long-term success for farming families was highlighted in Forbes magazine, which once referred to him as “the man who has done more than any other for the American farmer.”

Staley’s achievements in agriculture and business paved the way for future generations to benefit from his pioneering work. Fields of Gold aims to preserve his story and his commitment to integrity, offering a timeless lesson that values such as honesty and compassion are just as valuable, if not more so, than money.

Behind the Lens: A Masterpiece from Julie Staley

Written, directed, and produced by Julie Staley, Fields of Gold is more than just a historical documentary; it’s a reflection of Staley’s own passion for storytelling and historical preservation. Having worked for over four decades as a journalist, news anchor, and reporter, Julie Staley brings a unique perspective to this film, combining her expertise in public administration with her deep understanding of storytelling.

Julie Staley holds a Doctorate in Public Administration (DPA) and Public Information Management, which further informs the depth and quality of the documentary. Her previous work includes the award-winning Music of Hope, about Dr. Yona Stamatis, a third-generation Holocaust survivor. The documentary tells the inspiring story of Dr. Stamatis, who has dedicated his life to spreading peace through the universal language of music. This touching narrative, centered around his family’s legacy of survival and resilience, has garnered widespread acclaim and established Staley as a prominent voice in the world of documentary filmmaking.

Fields of Gold: A Universal Story of Character and Success

The heart of Fields of Gold is its portrayal of A.E. Staley’s journey, one that underscores the importance of character, integrity, and compassion for others. These values, often overshadowed by wealth and power, are presented as the true drivers of success in Staley’s life.

“The story of A.E. Staley is one that everyone can relate to. It’s not about how much money you make, but the kind of person you become and the impact you have on others,” said Julie Staley. “Staley’s legacy teaches us that integrity and compassion are more valuable than any material wealth.”

Expanding Reach: The Push for Broader Streaming Availability

With the growing success of Fields of Gold, Spencer Films is now focused on expanding the documentary’s reach by securing additional streaming platform partnerships. Julie Staley and her team are actively seeking opportunities to bring the story of A.E. Staley to more viewers around the world, ensuring that this important piece of American history receives the recognition it deserves.

Preserving History at the Staley Museum

The history of A.E. Staley is thoughtfully preserved at the Staley Museum in Decatur, IL, which opened its doors to the public in the summer of 2015. The museum serves as a vital part of the local community, offering visitors a chance to explore Staley’s legacy and his lasting impact on American agribusiness. The museum is a work in progress, with ongoing updates and exciting events, and welcomes contributions from the public, including photos, documents, articles, and memorabilia related to Staley history.

About Spencer Films

Spencer Films is a two-time regional Emmy Award-winning production company specializing in creating impactful documentaries. The company’s work highlights significant historical figures and events, with a focus on storytelling that uplifts and informs audiences. The company’s documentary Fields of Gold showcases the inspiring legacy of A.E. Staley, a visionary entrepreneur who reshaped American agribusiness. Spencer Films’ dedication to producing thought-provoking content has garnered acclaim across the industry, making it a trusted name in documentary filmmaking.

Media Contact

Julie Staley

Spencer Films

CEO

Email: info@spencerfilmsllc.com

Website

Staley Museum

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube