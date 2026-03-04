DMR News

Safety Training Seminars Opens A New BLS CPR Certification School in Lathrop, CA

Mar 4, 2026

Safety Training Seminars, a trusted leader in high-quality emergency medical education, proudly announces the opening of its newest training location in Lathrop, California, bringing comprehensive BLS, ACLS, CPR, and First Aid certification courses to the heart of San Joaquin County. The new school is located at 17036 S. Harlan Road, Lathrop, CA, offering convenient access for healthcare professionals, first responders, and community members seeking nationally recognized certifications.

Designed to meet the growing demand for accessible, hands-on safety education, the Lathrop training center delivers cpr certification courses led by experienced, engaging instructors. Students benefit from small class sizes, modern CPR verification stations, and realistic scenarios that build confidence in real-world emergencies.

“We are excited to expand into Lathrop and support the region with reliable, high-quality lifesaving training,” said Laura Seidel, Safety Training Seminars. “Our mission is simple: make it easy for people to gain the skills that save lives—whether they are healthcare professionals maintaining credentials or parents and teachers wanting to be prepared.”

The new location offers flexible scheduling, including weekday, evening, and weekend CPR classes to accommodate busy professionals and families. Courses are ideal for nurses, physicians, EMTs, dental professionals, caregivers, fitness trainers, workplace safety teams, and anyone who wants to be ready when seconds matter. Same-day certification cards are available for many classes, helping professionals meet employer and regulatory requirements without delay.

Beyond professional training, Safety Training Seminars is committed to strengthening community safety. By expanding into Lathrop CPR classes, the organization aims to empower more residents with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively during cardiac arrests, choking incidents, and other medical emergencies at work, at home, or in public spaces.

Enrollment is now open, and CPR classes are filling quickly. Those interested in lifesaving education are encouraged to register early to secure preferred dates and times.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars provides high-quality emergency medical and CPR certification courses throughout the Central Valley. Known for exceptional instruction, convenient scheduling, and student-focused learning, the company has trained tens of thousands of individuals to respond confidently.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

