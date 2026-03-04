Peza Shop Announces Launch of Curated Spring & Summer Collection

Peza Shop, a woman-owned business founded by Zara Atoyan, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Spring & Summer Collection. This collection embodies Peza Shop’s commitment to quality, timeless design, and intentional living, reflecting Atoyan’s background in architecture and interior design. With a focus on functional beauty, each piece is carefully curated to elevate everyday life and create spaces that inspire warmth and comfort.

“Design is never just about aesthetics, it’s about how a space makes you feel,” said Zara Atoyan, owner of Peza Shop. “We believe in creating a curated collection that brings meaning to everyday living while offering timeless, beautiful pieces that can transform your home.”

A Curated, Woman-Owned Business Built on Passion and Purpose

Peza Shop was founded in August 2025 by Zara Atoyan, driven by a lifelong love of art, design, and thoughtful living. With an academic background in architecture and interior design, Atoyan brings her passion for creating intentional spaces to every product selection. At Peza Shop, the focus is on quality craftsmanship, mindfulness, and sustainability, offering curated products that enhance daily life and provide enduring beauty.

Unlike mass-market home decor brands, Peza Shop selects pieces that stand the test of time, choosing beauty, craftsmanship, and functionality over fleeting trends. This approach allows customers to invest in meaningful items for their homes that they will cherish for years to come.

Spring & Summer Collection: Timeless Design for Every Home

The new Spring & Summer Collection is a reflection of Peza Shop’s dedication to curating functional, elegant, and purposeful design. Each piece has been handpicked for its timeless aesthetic and practical functionality, seamlessly blending with a variety of interior styles. The collection embodies Peza Shop’s philosophy of thoughtful living, providing customers with items that elevate their spaces while supporting a mindful lifestyle.

“At Peza Shop, we believe that every item in your home should add value, not just to your space, but to your life,” said Atoyan. “Our Spring & Summer Collection is designed to create an environment that brings joy, comfort, and purpose.”

Personalized Service and Attention to Detail

Peza Shop’s dedication to providing a special and personalized shopping experience is reflected in its complimentary elegant gift packaging. Whether for a special occasion or simply to treat someone, Peza Shop offers a unique and thoughtful way to present its products, ensuring that every purchase feels intentional and meaningful.

About Peza Shop

Peza Shop is a woman-owned small business that specializes in curated home decor and design products. Founded by Zara Atoyan, Peza Shop is driven by a passion for art, design, and thoughtful living. The brand focuses on offering high-quality, functional, and beautifully designed pieces that enhance daily life and create spaces that reflect intentional living. Every item in the collection is carefully selected to ensure it adds meaning and lasting beauty to the home.

For more information about Peza Shop and to view the Spring & Summer Collection, visit www.peza.shop .

Media Contact:

Zara Atoyan

Owner, Peza Shop

Email: info.pezashop@gmail.com

Website: www.peza.shop

Instagram: @peza.shop

Facebook: Peza Shop