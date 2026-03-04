Global Markets Waver As Oil Surges And Asian Stocks Drop Amid Iran Conflict

Global financial markets showed mixed movement on Wednesday as investors reacted to rising energy prices and uncertainty surrounding the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In London, the FTSE 100 opened slightly higher, mirroring modest gains in European markets including Germany and France. The positive opening contrasted with continued declines across several Asian markets.

Asian Markets Fall As Circuit Breakers Trigger

Major Asian indexes recorded steep losses. South Korea’s KOSPI closed 12% lower, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 2.5%.

Trading in South Korea and Thailand was temporarily halted after market indexes plunged by more than 8%, triggering circuit breakers designed to prevent panic selling.

Energy Prices Climb On Strait Of Hormuz Tensions

Oil prices continued rising amid fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. Brent crude increased 2.5% to $83.96 per barrel and has climbed roughly 15% since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Energy markets have also been affected by attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments pass.

Natural gas prices remained volatile, trading around 143p per therm during early Wednesday activity, below Tuesday’s peak of 170p.

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter, told the BBC’s Today programme that investors are assessing “a growing probability of this conflict just taking longer to resolve.”

However, she noted that current gas prices remain well below the levels seen when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine first triggered an energy shock.

Shipping Risks And Safe Haven Assets

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed sharply after Iran threatened to target vessels in the region. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that a ship near the United Arab Emirates was struck by an unidentified projectile, though no fire occurred and the crew remained safe.

Export-dependent economies such as Japan and South Korea are particularly vulnerable to disruptions because they import large volumes of Middle Eastern energy.

Meanwhile, investors moved toward traditional safe-haven assets. The price of gold rose to around $5,169 in early trading.

Policy Response And Economic Concerns

Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy would protect ships in the region if necessary and offered government-backed risk insurance to shipping companies to ensure the continued flow of energy supplies.

Despite the assurances, analysts warned that shipping companies may remain cautious due to the escalating conflict.

In the United Kingdom, Rachel Reeves is scheduled to meet North Sea energy industry leaders to discuss the implications of the crisis.

The meeting follows the release of updated economic projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility alongside the government’s Spring Statement. The OBR estimated the government’s fiscal headroom had increased from £21.7bn to £23.6bn.

However, the forecasts were compiled before the conflict began, and the watchdog warned the war could have a “very significant” impact on both global and UK economic conditions.

Interest Rate Outlook

Investors are now reassessing the outlook for interest rates in Britain. Markets previously expected the Bank of England to cut rates twice this year as inflation eased, though it remains above the bank’s 2% target.

James said rising energy prices could increase inflation pressures and potentially reduce the likelihood of those cuts.

The Bank of England is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision on March 19.

Featured image credits: Flickr

