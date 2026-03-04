Forbes Council Member Brian Ferdinand Named “Breakout Trader of the Year” After Surging 25% in First Two Months of 2026

Brian Ferdinand, Forbes Council member, Portfolio Manager, and Trader at EverForward Trading, has been named “Breakout Trader of the Year” by industry peers following a standout start to 2026, with performance exceeding 25% through the first two months of the year.

The early-year surge comes amid heightened global volatility, shifting interest rate expectations, and pronounced sector rotation across equity and derivatives markets. Peers cited Ferdinand’s structured risk framework, disciplined capital allocation, and volatility-responsive positioning as key drivers behind the strong performance.

Ferdinand’s background in proprietary trading continues to shape his investment philosophy. Trained in capital-intensive trading environments where risk is monitored in real time, he developed a methodology centered on asymmetric risk/reward structures, liquidity analysis, and active downside protection.

At EverForward Trading, operating from Las Vegas and London, Ferdinand oversees multi-asset strategies spanning equities, options, and macro-driven positions. The firm’s cross-session presence enables tactical execution across U.S. and European markets. “Our focus is always on risk-adjusted returns,” said Ferdinand. “Strong performance is a byproduct of disciplined execution, capital efficiency, and protecting downside exposure while remaining opportunistic.”

Industry professionals highlighted several factors contributing to the 25% gain:

Tactical positioning during early-year volatility

Strategic use of derivatives for leverage efficiency and hedging

Sector rotation aligned with macroeconomic inflection points

Strict drawdown controls and dynamic exposure management

As a Forbes Council member, Ferdinand contributes thought leadership on market structure, risk governance, and portfolio design. His recognition as Breakout Trader of the Year reflects both performance metrics and peer respect within the trading community.

With momentum established early in 2026, EverForward Trading continues to focus on scalable strategy execution and disciplined growth across global markets.

