China Imposes Travel Curbs On Top AI Talent And Tightens Capital Controls

The Chinese government has begun requiring some leading AI researchers, startup founders, and private-sector executives to seek approval before traveling abroad, according to Bloomberg, effectively narrowing opportunities for international movement. Authorities are also moving to require government sign-off on U.S. capital into top AI firms, measures intended to limit talent outflows and foreign investment in strategic AI companies.

Travel Restrictions Reported

Bloomberg reported that travel restrictions now apply to prominent AI figures at private firms, with some required to obtain government permission before leaving China. Earlier signals of tighter control included March 2025 reports that authorities advised top AI founders and researchers to avoid travel to the U.S.

Manus‑Meta Case Influence

The tightening followed Beijing’s scrutiny of Meta’s proposed $2 billion acquisition of Manus, which regulators probed for potential violations of foreign investment rules. Financial Times reporting says Manus’ co-founders have been barred from leaving the country while regulators investigate, and Bloomberg reports they are exploring raising about $1 billion to unwind the deal.

Investment Screening And Capital Controls

Bloomberg reported plans to require government approval before companies such as Moonshot AI, StepFun, and ByteDance can accept U.S. capital. The reported measures aim to limit foreign investment flows into leading AI firms and to increase state oversight of strategic technology funding.

Competitive Context

Stanford’s 2026 AI Index shows the performance gap between top U.S. and Chinese AI models narrowed to about 2.7% as of March 2026, down from roughly 31% in 2023, highlighting how closely matched technical performance has become. The U.S. maintains advantages in model quality and high‑impact patents, while China has accelerated output in publications, citations, and patent filings.

Broader Economic Measures

Observers note these steps follow earlier Chinese actions to tighten control over high-tech inputs and infrastructure. In 2025 Beijing imposed two rounds of export controls on 14 rare earth materials important for advanced manufacturing and barred state-funded data centers from deploying foreign AI chips, measures that further limit foreign access to key technology components.

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