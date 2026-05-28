SOND Launches Dreambuds Earbuds That Actively Intervene To Improve Sleep

The Boston startup SOND emerged from stealth with $7 million in funding and introduced Dreambuds, an in-ear system that captures 12 physiological signals and uses a cloud-based AI sleep coach to intervene in real time. The company said Dreambuds run end-to-end without requiring a phone and will enter mass production by Q2 2026 after a crowdfunding campaign and preorders.

Funding And Leadership

SOND raised $7 million from investors including E14 Fund, Crosslink Capital, Ubiquity Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Meach Cove Capital, and John Abele, co-founder of Boston Scientific. The startup was co-founded and is led by CEO Yadid Ayzenberg, previously Bose’s Head of Sleep Products, and CTO Amir Lazarovich, formerly a senior software engineering manager at Google.

Device Sensors And Data

Dreambuds capture signals such as respiration, heart rate variability, cardiorespiratory coupling, sleep staging, body position, snoring, and seismocardiography. The device streams sensor data in real time to a cloud-based AI coach that selects or generates sleep audio programs and learns which interventions work best for each user.

AI Sleep Coach And Interaction

Users can speak to the AI coach via a double-tap gesture to request sleep insights, specific sleep programs, or a custom sleep story; the coach only responds when engaged. SOND said the coach personalizes responses based on context, asking different questions if activated before bedtime versus after waking.

Audio Library And Features

The company offers a proprietary library of over 500 audio programs and allows users to stream podcasts through the charging case if they prefer. Dreambuds can deliver high-fidelity audio using wide-frequency drivers and can generate on-demand programs tailored to the user.

Case Design And Phone-Free Operation

The charging case includes Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, an OLED display, physical buttons, and a speaker to wake users even if earbuds are not inserted. SOND emphasized the system is designed to operate without a phone so users do not need to pick up a device to start or control sleep programs.

Founders’ Background And Origin

Ayzenberg previously founded The Sync Project, which mapped music to physiological signals and was acquired by Bose; he later led Bose’s Sleepbuds 2 efforts. The co-founders met at MIT and founded SOND in February 2022, citing improvements in sensor miniaturization and battery efficiency as enablers for their design.

Comfort Testing And Production Timeline

SOND ran comfort studies and beta tests before announcing Dreambuds and plans mass production in Q2 2026 following a crowdfunding campaign. The company is accepting reservations on its website.

Featured image credits: Freerange Stock

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