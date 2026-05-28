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Spotify Adds Podcast Clips Tool To Trim And Share Moments

ByJolyen

May 28, 2026

Spotify Adds Podcast Clips Tool To Trim And Share Moments

Spotify launched a Podcast clips feature that lets listeners trim, preview, save, and share short segments from episodes directly from the Now Playing view. The feature places a scissors icon in the player, stores saved clips in users’ libraries, and is rolling out globally on mobile for free and Premium users.

How Clips Work
Tapping the scissors icon opens a trimmer that lets users select a segment and preview the audio before sharing. After trimming, the share menu offers options including a link to the full episode, chapter, timestamp, or the new clip.

Library And Playlists
Saved clips are stored in a user’s Spotify Library and can be revisited later or added to podcast playlists. Spotify said saved Chapters have been added to playlists over 2 million times per month since their launch earlier this year.

Distribution And Availability
Clips can be shared to social media, messages, or any other sharing destination supported by the device. The feature is available now on mobile for free and Premium users and will expand to more shows over time.

Context For Tech Coverage
Spotify noted that many tech and AI executives increasingly use podcast interviews to reach audiences outside traditional media, producing longer conversations that can contain timely news. Clips aim to surface key moments from longer episodes so listeners can find and share important parts without streaming full shows.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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