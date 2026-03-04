Forbes Council Member Brian Ferdinand Named “Breakout Trader of the Year” by Industry Peers

Brian Ferdinand, Forbes Council member, Portfolio Manager, and Trader at EverForward Trading, has been recognized by his industry peers as “Breakout Trader of the Year,” honoring his performance, strategic discipline, and impact across global markets.

The peer-selected recognition follows a year defined by elevated volatility, shifting monetary policy, and significant cross-asset dispersion. Industry professionals cited Ferdinand’s structured risk management framework and adaptive trading strategy as key differentiators in a highly competitive environment.

Ferdinand’s career foundation in proprietary trading shaped his disciplined, risk-first philosophy. Operating in capital-intensive environments where performance is measured daily, he developed expertise in volatility management, derivatives structuring, and liquidity-driven execution. That institutional rigor continues to guide portfolio construction at EverForward Trading.

At EverForward, Ferdinand oversees multi-asset strategies across equities, options, and macro-driven opportunities. The firm operates from Las Vegas and London, positioning its trading operations to engage both U.S. and European market sessions with global perspective and execution flexibility. “Markets reward preparation and discipline,” said Ferdinand. “Our focus remains on managing downside risk, identifying asymmetric opportunities, and deploying capital where conviction and probability align.”

Peers specifically highlighted:

Consistent risk-adjusted performance during volatile cycles

Advanced derivatives integration for hedging and capital efficiency

Tactical asset allocation aligned with macro inflection points

Strong liquidity management across global trading sessions

As a member of the Forbes Council, Ferdinand contributes insights on portfolio construction, risk governance, and modern trading infrastructure. His breakout year reflects a disciplined expansion of strategy rather than excess leverage or speculative positioning.

With operations spanning Las Vegas and London, EverForward Trading continues to expand its global research capabilities and cross-market execution framework, positioning the firm for continued growth into 2026.

About Brian Ferdinand

Brian Ferdinand is a Forbes Council member, Portfolio Manager, and Trader at EverForward Trading. With a professional background in proprietary trading, he specializes in structured, risk-managed multi-asset strategies.

About EverForward Trading

EverForward Trading is a global trading firm with operations in Las Vegas and London, focused on active portfolio management, tactical allocation, and disciplined risk control across international markets.