DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Forbes Council Member Brian Ferdinand Named “Breakout Trader of the Year” by Industry Peers

ByEthan Lin

Mar 4, 2026

Brian Ferdinand, Forbes Council member, Portfolio Manager, and Trader at EverForward Trading, has been recognized by his industry peers as “Breakout Trader of the Year,” honoring his performance, strategic discipline, and impact across global markets.

The peer-selected recognition follows a year defined by elevated volatility, shifting monetary policy, and significant cross-asset dispersion. Industry professionals cited Ferdinand’s structured risk management framework and adaptive trading strategy as key differentiators in a highly competitive environment.

Ferdinand’s career foundation in proprietary trading shaped his disciplined, risk-first philosophy. Operating in capital-intensive environments where performance is measured daily, he developed expertise in volatility management, derivatives structuring, and liquidity-driven execution. That institutional rigor continues to guide portfolio construction at EverForward Trading.

At EverForward, Ferdinand oversees multi-asset strategies across equities, options, and macro-driven opportunities. The firm operates from Las Vegas and London, positioning its trading operations to engage both U.S. and European market sessions with global perspective and execution flexibility. “Markets reward preparation and discipline,” said Ferdinand. “Our focus remains on managing downside risk, identifying asymmetric opportunities, and deploying capital where conviction and probability align.”

Peers specifically highlighted:

  • Consistent risk-adjusted performance during volatile cycles
  • Advanced derivatives integration for hedging and capital efficiency
  • Tactical asset allocation aligned with macro inflection points
  • Strong liquidity management across global trading sessions

As a member of the Forbes Council, Ferdinand contributes insights on portfolio construction, risk governance, and modern trading infrastructure. His breakout year reflects a disciplined expansion of strategy rather than excess leverage or speculative positioning.

With operations spanning Las Vegas and London, EverForward Trading continues to expand its global research capabilities and cross-market execution framework, positioning the firm for continued growth into 2026.

About Brian Ferdinand

Brian Ferdinand is a Forbes Council member, Portfolio Manager, and Trader at EverForward Trading. With a professional background in proprietary trading, he specializes in structured, risk-managed multi-asset strategies.

About EverForward Trading

EverForward Trading is a global trading firm with operations in Las Vegas and London, focused on active portfolio management, tactical allocation, and disciplined risk control across international markets.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

EXEED RX PHEV Conquers 41° Snow-Covered Slopes in Almaty with Texxeract Technology
Mar 4, 2026 Ethan Lin
Abounding Life Announces New Framework for Women’s Gut Health Restoration
Mar 4, 2026 Ethan Lin
Tippas Announces Official Launch in Miami
Mar 4, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801