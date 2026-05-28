YouTube Will Automatically Label Photorealistic AI Videos

YouTube said it will apply AI labels automatically when its systems detect significant photorealistic AI in a video, and it will make those labels more prominent across long-form uploads and Shorts. The company said creators should still disclose AI use, but YouTube will add labels when creators omit them and will attach permanent labels when C2PA metadata indicates full AI generation.

Policy And Detection Change

YouTube said its AI-labeling policy has not changed, but it will now use new internal signals to identify AI-generated or AI-altered content and apply labels on creators’ behalf. The change begins in May and is aimed at surfacing photorealistic AI, AI-altered, or AI-generated content more clearly.

Label Placement And Visibility

Previously, labels typically appeared in the expanded description unless the video covered sensitive topics, in which case a prominent on-video label was shown. YouTube will now place labels directly below the video player for long-form videos and overlay them on Shorts to increase visibility.

Creator Controls And Limitations

Creators whose content is misidentified may update the disclosure status for a video, but they cannot remove labels when the content was created with YouTube’s own AI tools, such as Veo or Dream Screen. Labels will remain permanent when C2PA metadata shows the content was fully AI-generated.

Relation To Deepfake Detection

YouTube recently expanded its AI deepfake detection to allow adults to scan the platform for face matches after initial tests focused on celebrities, public figures, politicians, and other creators. The company said the automatic labeling complements those detection efforts.

Scope For Slightly Altered Content

For content that is only slightly altered, animated, or clearly unrealistic, YouTube will continue to show labels in the expanded description rather than directly on the video. The company said that approach differentiates photorealistic AI from content that is obviously fictional or stylized.

Impact On Recommendations And Monetization

YouTube stated the presence of AI labels will not affect a video’s recommendation ranking or its ability to monetize. The company also noted it will standardize labels for consistency across types of AI-altered content.

Context On AI Tools

The move follows advances in multimodal video-capable models such as Google’s Gemini Omni and comes as YouTube expands generative and assistance tools including Ask YouTube, interactive search features, playlist generators, AI summaries, and creator-facing generative tools. YouTube said automatic labeling complements its broader investments in AI for discovery and content features.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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