5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm, today published The 5W Retrieval Index — Volume I: The AI Retrieval Economy, 2026, authored by Founder and Chairman Ronn Torossian. The 220-page research volume is the first reference work to systematically map which media properties, institutional publishers, vendor research arms, community substrates, and data publishers are actually cited by AI engines when answering buyer questions across 38 sectors of the global economy.

The Index is available now at 5wpr.com/research/retrieval-index.

The central finding: the publications people read are not always the publications the AI engines cite. The most-read journalism is not the most-cited journalism. Across 38 sectors — from beauty to cybersecurity, luxury to fintech and capital markets, biotech to entertainment, sports to automotive, education to government, energy to retail — the Index documents a structural shift the public relations industry has not yet absorbed.

“A founder asks ChatGPT which publications would best cover her product launch. A general counsel asks Claude about a regulatory matter. A homeowner asks an AI tool which contractors to call. Across millions of queries a day, AI engines are now answering the questions that used to start with a Google search. They answer by citing a specific set of sources. The Retrieval Index is the map.”

— Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman, 5W AI Communications

What the Volume Covers

Each of the 38 sector editions does five things. It explains how AI engines answer questions about the sector. It ranks the sources that get cited, on a fixed five-component composite score from 0 to 100. It assigns the sector an overall grade. It names the recurring structural pattern that defines the sector’s retrieval map. And it identifies what operators can do to be cited more reliably.

Sectors covered in Volume I: AI Media, Beauty, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Venture Capital, Luxury, Marketing & Advertising, AdTech, B2B SaaS, Cloud Infrastructure, Application Security, Wealth Management, Private Equity, Family Offices, Legal Services, Banking, Insurance, Capital Markets, Commercial Real Estate, Digital Health, Biotech, Creator Economy, Travel, Hospitality, Residential Real Estate, Food & Beverage, Restaurants, Retail & DTC, Fashion & Apparel, CPG, Entertainment, Sports, Automotive, Education & EdTech, Government & Public Sector, and Energy & Utilities.

Named Retrieval Patterns

The volume identifies 38 recurring structural patterns observable across the AI retrieval economy. Among them:

The Lab-as-Publisher Effect (AI Media): OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepMind, and Google AI Research publish more cited content than every paywalled prestige publication that covers them.

(AI Media): OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepMind, and Google AI Research publish more cited content than every paywalled prestige publication that covers them. The Subreddit Substrate (Beauty): r/SkincareAddiction, r/AsianBeauty, and r/MakeupAddiction collectively carry more cited content than WWD, Business of Fashion, and Vogue Business combined.

(Beauty): r/SkincareAddiction, r/AsianBeauty, and r/MakeupAddiction collectively carry more cited content than WWD, Business of Fashion, and Vogue Business combined. The Government Database Anchor (Cybersecurity): CVE.org, NVD, CISA, MITRE ATT&CK, and NIST operate as the federal infrastructure layer for cybersecurity retrieval.

(Cybersecurity): CVE.org, NVD, CISA, MITRE ATT&CK, and NIST operate as the federal infrastructure layer for cybersecurity retrieval. The Peer-Reviewed Substrate, the AI Inversion (Pharmaceutical): NEJM, The Lancet, JAMA, and the FDA write the cited references on pharmaceutical questions — not Pfizer, Merck, or Novartis.

(Pharmaceutical): NEJM, The Lancet, JAMA, and the FDA write the cited references on pharmaceutical questions — not Pfizer, Merck, or Novartis. The Federal-Document Anchor (Government): The Federal Register, Congress.gov, CRS reports, GAO, and the White House operate as the citation backbone above the political press.

Methodology

Scores are directional estimates derived from structured cross-engine retrieval analysis, public citation observation, source accessibility assessment, and comparative retrieval modeling across the major AI systems — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The Index models retrieval behavior directionally rather than as a precision audit. The full methodology is published at 5wpr.com/research/retrieval-index/methodology.

About the Author

Ronn Torossian is the Founder and Chairman of 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm. He is the publisher of Everything-PR and the author of two best-selling editions of For Immediate Release. He is shaping the answers inside ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

Volume II and the Annual Flagship

The 5W Retrieval Index — Volume II publishes in Q4 2026, completing the 60-sector slate. The annual flagship report, The State of AI Sources, publishes December 2026.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O’Dwyer’s, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit 5wpr.com .