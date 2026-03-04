Abounding Life Announces New Framework for Women’s Gut Health Restoration

Introducing the Abounding 5 Method for Optimal Gut Health and Vitality

In a world where busy schedules and endless demands often take a toll on personal well-being, Nikki Yelton, a Board-Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, is empowering women to take control of their health. Through her company, Abounding Life, Nikki is launching The Abounding 5 Method, a breakthrough framework that integrates personalized functional medicine with cutting-edge nutrition science to help women of impact over 30 restore gut health, reclaim energy, and experience vibrant health in every decade of life.

After experiencing her own health struggles and realizing the lack of answers from conventional medicine, Nikki turned to functional medicine and nutrition to discover the root causes of chronic issues such as bloating, fatigue, hormone imbalance, and poor digestion. Her personal journey from exhaustion to vitality led her to develop a cellular-level healing system, which she now uses to help thousands of women nationwide.

A Proven Process with Tailored Results

The Abounding 5 Method is designed to address the unique needs of women over 30, combining a proven functional medicine roadmap with personalized lab data to create a customized health plan. Nikki’s method goes beyond generic advice or restrictive diets; it focuses on personalization, ensuring each woman’s journey is based on their individual lab results, lifestyle, root causes, and health history.

Nikki’s approach prioritizes cellular-level healing, focusing on mitochondrial, gut, and liver health. This comprehensive system not only improves gut health but also restores energy, clears brain fog, and supports long-term vitality. The personalized, science-backed framework supports women in their pursuit of optimal health while offering education and empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being.

From Surviving to Thriving: A Journey to Vitality

Nikki’s approach is deeply rooted in empathy, understanding the unique challenges women face as they navigate life, work, and family demands. Her clients, many of whom are high-achieving professionals, mothers, leaders, and entrepreneurs, often feel exhausted, burned out, and disconnected from their well-being. The Abounding 5 Method provides a structured, yet flexible, pathway to healing, designed to meet women where they are in their health journey and guide them toward lasting transformation.

As Nikki shares, “When I finally connected the dots and began supporting my body the way it was designed, everything changed. I woke up rested, my chronic acne cleared, and my energy was consistent throughout the day. Most importantly, I felt like myself again. And that’s what I want for every woman who comes to me for help.”

Healing at the Root

The foundation of The Abounding 5 Method lies in understanding the root causes of health issues, not just chasing symptoms. Nikki explains that many women suffer from chronic conditions like IBS, Hashimoto’s disease, fatigue, and autoimmune conditions but often receive incomplete answers from conventional medicine. Her method assesses the body’s functions through cutting-edge functional lab testing, identifying imbalances in key areas such as hormone levels, nutrient status, digestive function, and detoxification and drainage pathways. By addressing the body’s foundational needs first, women can experience lasting, meaningful change.

“I know what it’s like to feel sick, tired, and hopeless,” says Nikki. “When I hit my breaking point, I realized I couldn’t keep living that way. It took studying the body’s healing mechanisms and embracing functional medicine to restore my health, and I want to help other women do the same.”

A Compassionate, Faith-Based Approach to Health

What sets Abounding Life apart from other health programs is its commitment to a faith-based, compassionate approach to healing. Nikki believes in the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit, which is why The Abounding 5 Method incorporates both scientific research and faith principles to restore balance and vitality. This holistic approach ensures that each client receives not only the physical support they need but also the emotional and spiritual encouragement to live out their purpose fully.

Nikki Yelton Recognized as Best Functional Medicine Dietitian/Practitioner in the U.S. of 2026

Nikki Yelton, founder of Abounding Life, has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Functional Medicine Dietitian/Practitioner in the U.S. of 2026 by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition celebrates Nikki’s innovative and holistic approach to women’s health, particularly her pioneering Abounding 5 Method, which combines functional medicine with cutting-edge nutrition science to restore gut health, boost energy, and improve overall vitality. Her commitment to personalized, faith-based care, and her dedication to addressing the root causes of health issues have set her apart in the industry.

About Abounding Life

Abounding Life is a wellness platform created by Nikki Yelton, a board-certified Functional Medicine Practitioner (IFMC-P) and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RD). The company provides personalized nutrition coaching and functional medicine guidance to help women over 30 restore gut health and achieve sustained energy. Nikki’s mission is to simplify the healing process by combining proven scientific approaches with personalized care, allowing women to feel vibrant, energized, and empowered. She works with clients virtually nationwide, providing individualized protocols, lab testing, and ongoing support.

