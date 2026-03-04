EXEED RX PHEV Conquers 41° Snow-Covered Slopes in Almaty with Texxeract Technology

Almaty, February 11 – At Kazakhstan’s Ak-Bulak Ski Resort, the EXEED RX PHEV, flagship plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) of premium automotive brand EXEED, completed a grueling snow-covered mountain climb test under extreme conditions of -10°C and 4 m/s wind speeds. The test route stretches approximately 25.5 kilometers with a vertical climb of more than 350 meters, including two sharp turns, starting at 1,650 meters and ending at 2,000 meters above sea level. Behind the wheel of the RX PHEV was Vladimir Borodin, Master of Sports of Kazakhstan, top coach, Vice Chairman of the Kazakhstan Automobile Sports Federation, and champion driver. The vehicle maintained a steady speed of 65–100 km/h throughout the challenge, even on the final 41° snow-covered steep slope.. This quantifiable, repeatable performance is a definitive testament to the technological leadership of the Texxeract architecture in all-terrain electric drive and sustained high-load power output.

RX PHEV Succeeds in Conquering 41° Snow-Covered Slopes

The test route traversed from the ski resort’s base at an altitude of approximately 1,650 meters above sea level to a ridge at around 2,000 meters, covering a diverse range of snow and ice surfaces. The initial section featured compacted snow slopes with gradients of 30° to 35°, where the RX PHEV maintained a smooth speed of 60–80 km/h, peaking at 100 km/h.

The most arduous segment lay at an altitude of about 2,000 meters, with a steep 41° gradient. Sustained high winds and frigid temperatures had formed a brittle 2–3 cm thick ice crust on the surface, beneath which lay more than 50 cm of uncompacted loose snow. With a friction coefficient as low as 0.2, the section was even impassable for snowcat. Against these odds, the RX PHEV completed the climb at a consistent 60–100 km/h, with zero tire spin or vehicle skidding throughout.

The challenge was led by Vladimir Borodin, a preeminent driving safety and defensive driving expert across Eastern Europe and Central Asia. A multiple-time champion of Kazakhstan’s off-road and rally competitions, Borodin also serves as Vice Chairman of the Kazakhstan Automobile Sports Federation. The Vladimir Automotive Safety Academy, founded and helmed by him, is globally renowned for its specialized training in extreme road condition driving, vehicle dynamic control and active safety – earning its reputation as the authority in professional driving safety training.

Artist Ali Okapov（left）、Champion Driver Vladimir Borodin（right）

Following the successful completion of the challenge, Vladimir Borodin commented: “The vehicle delivered exceptional system synergy and sustained power output during the entire climb, and most notably, maintained a stable ascent on the 41° slope. This is a powerful demonstration of the RX PHEV’s four-motor, four-wheel-drive system and its precise control capabilities under extreme operating conditions.”

Texxeract Technology: The Backbone of Precise Snow Slope Control

The triumph of this extreme challenge stems from EXEED’s self-developed Texxeract new energy architecture and its globally exclusive four-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain configuration. The four-motor system integrates a 1.5TGDI hybrid-dedicated engine with three electric motors, generating a combined maximum power of 395 kW and peak torque of 650 N·m – enabling a 0–100 km/h acceleration of just 4.9 seconds. Paired with a dual-motor 3-speed DHT transmission, the powertrain achieves a maximum transmission efficiency of 97.6%, ensuring robust, continuous power output while minimizing energy transfer losses and optimizing fuel economy.

The on-site engineering team highlighted a core technical advantage in their analysis: “The key lies in the electronic control system’s real-time torque management and intelligent distribution.” The RX PHEV’s four-wheel-drive system supports real-time torque distribution of 0–90% for the front axle and 10–100% for the rear axle. In Snow Mode, it enables integrated control of drive motors, electronic braking and vehicle posture. Unlike traditional mechanical four-wheel-drive systems, this advanced setup realizes millisecond-level independent traction adjustment for each wheel, distributing torque more evenly and rapidly to the wheels with effective grip – drastically enhancing the vehicle’s traction and driving stability on mixed ice and loose snow surfaces.

This successful test under the extreme low-temperature, high-wind and low-traction snow and ice conditions fully validates the EXEED RX PHEV’s outstanding vehicle stability, precise torque control and exceptional adaptability to extreme environments – all made possible by the Texxeract new energy architecture. Beyond providing empirical proof of the vehicle’s performance in harsh climates and complex road conditions, the test also builds solid technical confidence and real-world case support for EXEED’s global product promotion, particularly in high-standard markets with stringent requirements for automotive safety and technological innovation.