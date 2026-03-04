TikTok Rejects End To End Encryption For Direct Messages Citing Safety Concerns

TikTok has confirmed it will not introduce end-to-end encryption for direct messages, diverging from most major social media platforms that have adopted the privacy technology.

End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient of a message can read its contents. Platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and X have implemented the feature, arguing it protects user privacy and prevents external access to private communications.

TikTok said it chose not to adopt the technology because it could limit the ability of safety teams and law enforcement to investigate harmful activity on the platform.

Safety Concerns Behind The Decision

In a briefing at its London office, TikTok told the BBC that end-to-end encryption could prevent authorities and internal safety teams from reviewing messages when responding to reports of abuse or illegal behaviour.

The company said it wanted to prioritise user protection, particularly for younger users who make up a large share of its audience.

TikTok reported that it has around 30 million monthly users in the United Kingdom and more than one billion users globally.

The platform is headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore but owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance.

Privacy Debate And Industry Reactions

End-to-end encryption is widely regarded by privacy experts as the most secure form of communication available to the public. It protects messages from hackers, corporations and government surveillance.

However, governments, police forces and child protection organisations have criticised the technology, arguing it makes it harder to detect criminal activity or harmful content shared in private messages.

Industry analyst Matt Navarra said TikTok’s decision to “swim against the tide” could help the company frame itself as prioritising safety over privacy.

He noted that risks such as harassment and grooming in direct messages are significant concerns. At the same time, he said the decision could reinforce doubts among some users about TikTok’s ownership structure.

Encryption Across Major Messaging Platforms

End-to-end encryption is the default system used by services such as Signal, WhatsApp, Apple iMessage and Google Messages.

Instagram is in the process of making encryption the default for its direct messages. Telegram offers end-to-end encryption as an optional feature rather than a default.

Snap’s Snapchat uses encryption for photos and video messages, and the company has said it plans to expand the system to text messages.

Meanwhile, Discord announced this week that voice and video calls will soon use end-to-end encryption by default.

Child Safety Groups Support The Move

Some child safety organisations welcomed TikTok’s decision. The NSPCC said encryption can prevent the detection of child sexual abuse and exploitation, particularly on platforms popular with young users.

The Internet Watch Foundation also praised the move, saying the decision to avoid encryption for safety reasons could set an important precedent.

Cybersecurity professor Alan Woodward from the University of Surrey suggested geopolitical factors might also influence the decision, noting that strong encryption technologies are heavily restricted in China.

Observers say TikTok’s approach may also help maintain cooperation with regulators and law enforcement agencies investigating harmful activity affecting younger users.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.