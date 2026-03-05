Eris Helps High-Achieving Women Break Through Barriers and Take Action

Empowering Women to Take Action

Eris is dedicated to helping high-achieving women move beyond the challenges of execution and take proactive steps toward their goals. With a blend of customized frameworks, coaching, and group support, it equips women to make tangible progress and embrace meaningful change in their lives.

The Challenge of High-Achieving Women: Identifying the Roadblock to Action

Eris specializes in guiding women to move from indecision to action. While many women understand what they need to do, they often struggle with the “how.” Eris provides practical systems designed to bridge that gap, offering structured frameworks and support that help women take clear, focused action. Whether through self-guided digital tools or hands-on sessions, Eris ensures women receive the practical guidance necessary to achieve their goals.

The real barrier for many high-achieving women isn’t a lack of knowledge, but rather the challenge of translating intentions into action. At crucial points in their lives, be it career shifts, personal milestones, or transitions, they often feel stuck. Motivation alone isn’t enough. Eris’s approach offers actionable, step-by-step guidance, helping women transition from planning to doing. Cheryl Strizelka, founder of Eris, says, “What women need isn’t more confidence, it’s a clear, actionable path to go after what they really want.”

A Tailored Approach: Digital Tools, Group Sessions, and One-on-One Coaching

Eris offers a unique combination of self-paced digital tools, small group intensives, and one-on-one coaching, providing a tailored experience that meets each woman’s individual needs. Their digital frameworks allow for discreet, thoughtful reflection and decision-making, while group sessions create opportunities for shared experiences, support, and accountability. For those navigating life’s major transitions, private sessions with Cheryl Strizelka, an experienced executive coach with 20+ years of HR leadership in corporate America, provides personalized strategies to move forward with confidence and clarity.

The Eris Difference: No Excuses, Just Action

What sets Eris apart is its focus on action over inspiration. The organization’s framework encourages clients to implement repeatable, effective strategies that generate momentum. Clients of Eris admit that it’s not about feeling motivated but about taking consistent steps toward their goals. The focus is always on getting results through decisive action, ensuring that no one stays stuck.

Empowering Women to Move Forward

Eris is more than just a coaching service; it’s a movement aimed at empowering women to act, pursue their dreams, and make bold decisions. The tools and systems offered by Eris help women build the momentum they need to make decisions aligned with their goals and move forward. Whether it’s starting a new project or making a career change, Eris helps women take that first important step toward the change they envision.

Why It Matters Now

In today’s fast-paced world, women juggle multiple roles, balancing careers, family, and personal aspirations. When they continuously put others first, it’s easy to lose sight of their own needs and interests.. This often results in feelings of stagnation, overwhelm, or resentment. Eris provides women with a structured, actionable plan to regain control, move past indecision, and make measurable progress toward their goals and happiness.

About Eris

Eris is a coaching practice that helps high-achieving women at critical life thresholds take the next step toward achieving their goals. We work with women who are ready to make meaningful change, whether in their career or personal life, and provide them with structured decision-making frameworks, private coaching, and group intensives to make it happen. Founded by Cheryl Strizelka, a seasoned executive coach with over 20 years of experience, Eris is built on the belief that women need a system to turn their decisions into action, not more advice or motivation.

If you’re ready to take action and make meaningful change in your life, we’re here to help you move forward.

For more information, visit houseoferis.com .

