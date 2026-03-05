Pro Touch Movers Announces Award-Winning Service Excellence

Pro Touch Movers, a trusted moving company based in Jacksonville, Florida, has recently earned a prestigious industry award, solidifying its position as one of the most reliable moving services in the region. This recognition highlights the company’s outstanding commitment to customer service, precision, and efficiency.

Founded with a simple mission to elevate the moving experience, Pro Touch Movers has expanded from a small operation to one of Florida’s most trusted moving service providers over the past eight years. The company specializes in local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, specialty moving, appliance transport, PODS loading, and furniture delivery.

With over 500 five-star reviews and a reputation built on integrity, Pro Touch Movers is redefining what it means to provide top-tier moving services. Their focus is on delivering customized, stress-free experiences for every client, ensuring that no two moves are the same. The team’s commitment to customer satisfaction, transparent communication, and tailored services is a key differentiator in an industry known for high turnover and impersonal service.

Award-Winning Service and Unmatched Customer Care

Pro Touch Movers’ dedication to exceptional customer service has earned them numerous accolades. Customers frequently cite the company’s attention to detail and personalized care as a primary reason for their satisfaction.

“We measure every step of the moving process to ensure that the customer experience is exceptional from start to finish. Whether it’s keeping clients updated in real-time with live truck tracking or sending photos and bios of the moving crew before arrival, we make it a priority to communicate clearly and often,” said Devon Dickerson, Founder and CEO of Pro Touch Movers.

The company’s “yes” mentality, as described by clients, reflects their willingness to go above and beyond to accommodate unique needs, such as handling fragile items with care or following specific placement instructions. This proactive approach has led to an ever-growing base of loyal customers and repeat business.

Pro Touch Movers: Best Moving Company in Florida of 2026

Pro Touch Movers has been recognized as the Best Moving Company in Florida of 2026 by Best of Best Reviews. This award highlights their exceptional service, commitment to customer satisfaction, and leadership in the moving industry. With a strong focus on delivering personalized and professional services, Pro Touch Movers continues to set the standard for moving companies across Florida.

The Pro Touch Movers Difference: Care, Transparency, and Reliability

One of the standout features of Pro Touch Movers is their focus on clear communication and constant follow-up. Clients are provided with real-time updates, including live tracking of the moving truck and crew, so they know exactly where their belongings are during the move. This level of transparency reassures customers and keeps stress levels to a minimum.

Additionally, Pro Touch Movers goes the extra mile by sending customers photos and bios of the moving crew in advance, helping to establish trust and ensure comfort with the team. During the move, constant communication is maintained, with photos sent throughout the process so clients can monitor the progress of their belongings.

Commitment to Community and Local Employment

Pro Touch Movers is also dedicated to making a positive impact in the local community. The company supports second-chance employment, offering opportunities to individuals who have faced challenges in their past. This focus on building a diverse, skilled workforce not only strengthens the company’s commitment to community but also ensures that every team member is trained to meet the high standards set by Pro Touch Movers.

The company’s focus on providing reliable, compassionate services is reflected in its leadership’s core values. These values guide the way the company interacts with customers, treats employees, and contributes to the wider Jacksonville community.

A Growing Presence in Florida’s Moving Industry

Pro Touch Movers has established itself as a premier moving company in Jacksonville, but their services are rapidly expanding across Florida. With their dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company is poised for continued growth in the coming years. Clients can expect the same level of care and professionalism regardless of the size or complexity of their move.

About Pro Touch Movers

Pro Touch Movers was founded in Jacksonville, Florida, with the goal of bringing honesty, care, and professionalism back to the moving industry. What began as a small operation has now grown into one of the state’s most trusted moving companies. Specializing in local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, Pro Touch Movers ensures each move is handled with the highest level of care, professionalism, and attention to detail.

For more information about Pro Touch Movers or to schedule a move, visit Pro Touch Movers website .

