Ramsgate Beach Cosmetic Dental Clinic justSMILE Supports World Oral Health Day 2026

As World Oral Health Day approaches on 20 March, Sydney cosmetic dental clinic justSMILE and Principal Dentist Dr. Abir Rammo are calling on individuals and families across the community to make oral health a priority. Organised annually by the FDI World Dental Federation, World Oral Health Day highlights the critical importance of preventive dental care and empowers people with the knowledge they need to maintain healthy, confident smiles for life.

In celebration of World Oral Health Day 2026, justSMILE is offering patients a special opportunity to book a Clean and Check appointment — a simple yet powerful step toward better oral health and a brighter smile.

“World Oral Health Day is a moment for all of us to pause and recognise just how vital our oral health is — not only for our smiles, but for our quality of life,” says Dr. Abir Rammo, Principal Dentist at justSMILE. “It’s a global reminder that prevention, education, and consistent care are the foundations of a healthy mouth, and we’re proud to be part of that conversation right here in our community.”

The global campaign centres on education, prevention, and helping people of all ages understand that simple, consistent oral hygiene habits can significantly reduce the risk of dental disease. By raising awareness at a community level, World Oral Health Day empowers individuals to take practical steps toward lasting oral health.

Dr. Rammo emphasises that the benefits of good oral care extend far beyond aesthetics. The mouth is the gateway to the body, and research continues to draw strong links between oral health and systemic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and respiratory illness. Poor oral hygiene can allow harmful bacteria to accumulate, potentially impacting other areas of the body over time.

“What happens in your mouth doesn’t stay in your mouth — good oral care is genuinely one of the most accessible ways to invest in a healthier life,” says Dr. Rammo. “Patients who commit to regular check-ups, cleans, and solid daily habits aren’t just protecting their teeth; they’re supporting their heart health, their immune system, and their overall wellbeing.”

Understanding this powerful mouth–body connection underscores why routine professional dental care is so important. Regular check-ups allow dental professionals to monitor oral health, detect concerns early, and provide personalised guidance that supports long-term wellness. Preventive care remains one of the most effective and cost-efficient strategies for avoiding more complex dental issues down the track.

﻿﻿

justSMILE remains dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain exceptional oral health through education, advanced cosmetic dental techniques, and tailored care. Alongside preventive dentistry, justSMILE offers a comprehensive range of services — from smile makeovers and teeth whitening to Invisalign — designed to help patients look and feel their very best.

World Oral Health Day is also a timely prompt for individuals and families to reflect on their current dental habits. Whether it has been six months or several years since your last visit, there is no better time to take action. To celebrate World Oral Health Day 2026, justSmile invites new and existing patients to book a Clean and Check appointment. Visit justSMILE.com.au or contact the clinic today to secure your appointment.

About justSMILE

justSMILE is a cosmetic dental clinic focused on personalised oral health care. Principal Dentist Dr. Abir Rammo and the justSMILE team use contemporary dental technology alongside a patient-centred approach to support each individual’s dental health goals. The clinic offers a range of services, from routine preventive care to comprehensive smile treatments, with a focus on helping patients make informed decisions about their dental care.