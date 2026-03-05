GROUPEMENT DU PATRONAT FRANCOPHONE (GPF) TO FINALLY UNVEIL THE “MÉCÉNE” COLLECTION TO THE PUBLIC

It was initiated by the Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF) created in 1987, and by its President Jean Lou Blachier in what is the first French-speaking business network with 60 employers’ organizations gathered on the 5 continents and which exceed one million companies.

For 4 decades, the GPF has been committed to promoting economic Francophonie by facilitating trade and the development of French-speaking companies internationally, while focusing on supporting the historical and cultural values of these countries.

The event that will take place on April 9th is part of this context and represents both a great meeting place for French-speaking entrepreneurs and an opportunity to discover an unprecedented presentation of the oldest banknotes in the French-speaking space through a unique collection.

Collecting banknotes is a passion!

When you have a banknote in hand, you think of all those people who held it, saved it, spent it or made plans…

Banknotes are both a history book, a placement and a pleasure!

It is also profitable because their value only increases over time as they become rarer.

Some unique pieces have also achieved strong capital gains.

These numismats of the banknote are more than just collectors… they are researchers, historians, sharers and they make us relive history with a capital H.

Some issues were so short that it is a miracle to have a few copies.

Like, for example, this 1000 franc note, called “Flameng”, a true work of art whose draw was made by the Bank of France but which it never put into circulation and incinerated.

Conflicts, wars have also brought many surprises, including the one where we saw the French colonial empire issue in Côte d’Ivoire during the First World War cash vouchers called “necessity notes” where a coin was materialized (obverse and reverse) on paper due to the metal shortage caused by the manufacture of weapons!

Or, these “French Dollars” of 1944 that reproduced the dollar identically and that the American government distributed first in the DOM, then in Algeria and finally in France.

And so many other examples…

Collecting banknotes reminds us that there have been significant events engraved on our currency and that civilizations are in perpetual motion.

French Guiana – 1000 francs type 1942. The Bank of Guiana, established by Napoleon III, opened its first branch in Cayenne. At the beginning of World War II, cut off from mainland France, four denominations, including the 1000 franc note, were designed and printed in Philadelphia (USA). It ceased to be legal tender on June 5, 1959.

France – 1000 franc banknote, 1897, Flameng type. At the end of the 19th century, in its fight against counterfeiters, the Bank of France attempted to stay ahead of the curve by undertaking technical studies to modernize banknotes. The painter François Flameng was commissioned to design this note, which would become the first French polychrome banknote and would eventually bear his name. Printed in 96,000 copies, it was never put into circulation. This example is therefore exceptional.

IN CONCLUSION:

French remains one of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world today. For France, the Francophonie represents an asset in its cultural diplomacy and its diplomacy of influence—that is, the power conferred by its cultural influence.

So, what better way to highlight, through this unique event, the French culture we share with all those Francophone countries that share this historical and artistic heritage?

For more information, please visit www.gpf-int.org .