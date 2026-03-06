Peak25 Roofing Achieves Prestigious FORTIFIED™ Certification, Elevating Storm Protection Standards in Kansas City

Peak25 Roofing , a premier name in roofing and gutters solutions in the Kansas City Metro, is proud to announce it has officially become a FORTIFIED™ Certified contractor. This designation, awarded by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), reinforces Peak25 Roofing’s position as a regional leader in high-performance roof replacement, expert repairs, and comprehensive storm restoration.

The FORTIFIED™ standard is a rigorous set of engineering and installation guidelines designed to help homes withstand severe weather, including high winds and hail—threats all too familiar to Kansas City homeowners. By achieving this certification, Peak25 Roofing offers its clients a superior level of protection that goes far beyond standard building codes and enables them to potentially realize significant discounts through insurance.

Setting the Gold Standard in Quality

Already recognized as a GAF Master Elite® contractor—a distinction held by less than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide—Peak25 Roofing continues to set the benchmark for craftsmanship. The addition of the FORTIFIED™ certification serves as further third-party validation of the company’s commitment to quality.

Few new roofing companies get the designation of being a GAF Master Elite® Contractor and a GAF Fortified Roof™ Contractor but Peak25 Roofing has it because Ballard trained thousands of contractors across the USA during a decade of service at GAF before starting Peak25 Roofing.

“Our mission has always been to provide Kansas City homeowners with more than just a roof; we provide peace of mind,” says Rob Ballard, President at Peak25 Roofing. “Becoming FORTIFIED™ Certified allows us to deliver a scientifically proven system that protects families and their biggest investments against the most extreme elements – and may even help them save on their insurance premiums.”

Why Choose a FORTIFIED™ Certified Contractor?

Homeowners who choose a FORTIFIED™ roof through Peak25 Roofing benefit from:

Systems specifically engineered to stay intact during high-wind events. Water-Tight Protection: Advanced sealing techniques that prevent water intrusion even if the outer shingles are damaged.

Many insurance providers offer discounts for homes that meet FORTIFIED™ standards. Verified Excellence: Every FORTIFIED™ roof requires independent third-party documentation to ensure it meets the strict IBHS requirements.

About Peak25 Roofing

Peak25 Roofing provides dependable residential and commercial roofing services for homeowners and businesses across Kansas City and Lee’s Summit. As a family-run company founded by Kansas City native Rob Ballard, Peak25 Roofing is built on the values of integrity, education, and precision honed during his 25 years in the roofing industry – including a decade training over 25,000 contractors nationwide at roofing manufacturer GAF.

We specialize in residential roofing, roof repair, storm restoration, gutters, and commercial roofing, using our High Performance Roofing System. As a GAF Master Elite Contractor and a GAF Fortified Roof Contractor, our in-house team follows strict installation standards and completes a detailed Peak25 Roofing Inspection on every roof we evaluate. Qualified systems are backed by a 25-year workmanship warranty and non-prorated lifetime material coverage, giving Kansas City homeowners long-term protection and confidence in their investment.

