Tyler Roofing Company, Advantage Roofing, Announces Partnership with ShingleRX to Bring Added Roof Protection to Tyler Homeowners

Ethan Lin

Mar 6, 2026

TYLER, TX — March 5, 2026 — Advantage Roofing, one of the prominent roofers in Tyler, today announced a new partnership with ShingleRX to provide homeowners with an added layer of protection designed to help extend roof life and reduce common causes of premature shingle wear—especially staining, algae growth, and granule loss.

A a leading roofing companies in Tyler, Advantage Roofing will now offer a roof-cleaning and ShingleRX application service that begins with a full roof wash to remove stains and organic buildup. After the roof is cleaned, the team applies two coats of the ShingleRX spray treatment. The product is designed to bond to the shingle surface and help reduce the conditions that contribute to granule deterioration and algae staining over time.

“East Texas heat and humidity can accelerate shingle aging and staining,” said Jay Welling, Advantage Roofing. “By washing the roof first and then applying two coats of ShingleRX, we can offer homeowners added protection and back it with an 8-year warranty against granule loss, leaks, and staining or algae returning—so they can feel more confident in their roof long-term.”

With ShingleRX applied by Advantage Roofing, eligible homeowners may receive an 8-year limited warranty that covers certain conditions including granule loss, leaks, and the return of staining and algae, subject to product terms, roof eligibility, and proper installation requirements.

Advantage Roofing has also provided demonstrations that highlight the treatment’s adhesion and durability. “We’ve done a hammer-impact demo that’s pretty wild,” Welling added. “We’re not going to call it hailproof, but once it’s on there, it bonds extremely well. Homeowners can see the demo and understand why we believe it can help a roof hold up better to everyday abuse and smaller impacts.”

This new ShingleRX service is available now for qualifying roofs in Tyler and surrounding East Texas communities. Homeowners can contact Advantage Roofing to schedule an inspection and determine whether their roof is a good candidate for treatment.

About Advantage Roofing

Advantage Roofing is a roofing contractor in Tyler, TX, providing roof inspections, repairs, maintenance, and roof replacement services across East Texas. Known for workmanship and straightforward guidance, Advantage Roofing serves homeowners looking for dependable roofers in Tyler and surrounding areas.

About ShingleRX

ShingleRX provides a spray-applied roof treatment system designed to help protect asphalt shingles by improving resistance to common issues such as staining, algae growth, and granule loss. Warranty coverage and performance depend on roof condition, application standards, and other eligibility criteria.

