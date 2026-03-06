The “Mécéne” Collection: An Extraordinary Showcase of Rare Banknotes by Groupement du Patronat Francophone

On April 9th, 2026, a rare event will take place at the Conseil Économique Social et Environnemental (CESE), where the Mécéne collection will be unveiled to the world for the first time. It’s a collection of some of the world’s rarest banknotes and was initiated by the Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF) – one of the first French-speaking business networks, comprising 60 employers’ organizations gathered over multiple continents and exceeding one million companies – alongside its President Jean Lou Blachier.

French remains one of the most widely spoken languages in the world today, and for France, the Francophonie represents an asset in its cultural diplomacy and diplomacy of influence. That is, the power conferred by its cultural influence. The unveiling of this unique collection of banknotes is the perfect excuse to celebrate this. The French culture that many countries and communities share will be on display in a format that demonstrates historical and artistic heritage like never before.

A variety of incredibly rare banknotes will be available for attendees to see for the first time, including those from key parts in Francophone history – and from countries around the world. It is set to be a unique event that brings together many parts of the French-speaking world.

About GPF

Created in 1987, GPF has been committed to promoting economic Francophonie by facilitating trade and the development of French-speaking companies internationally, while focusing on supporting the historical and cultural values of these countries. It was created in response to a search for new economic dynamics within the Francophone world. It addresses the growing need for cooperation among entrepreneurs in Francophone countries.

