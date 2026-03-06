Priya Jhajj Launches NeuroSomatics: A Groundbreaking Modality for Embodied Healing

Priya Jhajj, a leading figure in embodied healing and personal transformation, has unveiled NeuroSomatics, a pioneering practitioner modality that integrates nervous system science, somatic body work, and energetic field awareness. This new approach emerges from Priya’s extensive professional and personal journey, synthesizing years of study, hands-on experience, and deepened understanding of the body’s healing potential. NeuroSomatics is designed to provide practitioners and clients with a profound and holistic healing framework that promotes nervous system regulation, somatic perception, and energetic awareness.

The Birth of NeuroSomatics: A Personal Journey of Healing and Transformation

The development of NeuroSomatics traces back to a deeply personal story. At the age of 21, Priya experienced the tragic loss of her cousin, Ange, to cervical cancer. This devastating event led Priya into a period of profound grief and depression, causing her to question the purpose of life. In the midst of this emotional darkness, a quote resonated with her: “Everyone dies, but not everyone lives.” This pivotal realization inspired her to shift her life’s trajectory and embrace healing and growth, not only for herself but also for those who couldn’t continue their journey, such as her cousin.

Priya’s quest for meaning led her to Vancouver, where she embarked on a journey of self-discovery, trying to break free from societal expectations. However, despite living what many would consider an exciting and free life, she still felt an emptiness. This feeling of dissatisfaction prompted her to explore deeper avenues of healing, including trauma counseling, meditation, and energy work. Throughout her journey, she was confronted with physical pain that only deepened her search for answers.

After enduring countless treatments that failed to address the root cause, Priya eventually discovered that she was suffering from endometriosis and adenomyosis. This revelation marked a turning point in her life, leading her to embrace alternative healing methods. Her training in Reiki, shamanic healing, and energy coaching led to the creation of Limitless by Priya, where Priya integrated coaching and energy work. Yet, it wasn’t until she combined body-led healing with neuroscience and polyvagal theory that she began seeing truly transformative results, both for herself and her clients. This fusion of knowledge and experience became the foundation for NeuroSomatics.

NeuroSomatics: A Unique Approach to Healing

NeuroSomatics offers a unique, integrated approach to healing that combines nervous system science, somatic bodywork, and energy awareness. Unlike many traditional modalities that separate these elements, NeuroSomatics operates from the understanding that the body, mind, and energetic field work together to facilitate healing.

Many conventional healing approaches focus on cognitive understanding, cognitive therapy, or talk therapy, which primarily address the mental and emotional aspects of trauma or stress. However, they often overlook the body’s involvement in the healing process. NeuroSomatics fills this gap by recognizing that trauma, stress, and emotional experiences are not only stored in the mind but also in the body and nervous system. Thus, to achieve lasting transformation, healing must occur at all levels, physical, emotional, and energetic.

At its core, NeuroSomatics is body-led rather than mind-led. This means that the healing process is guided by the body’s innate wisdom, rather than intellectual analysis. Through somatic awareness and nervous system regulation techniques, NeuroSomatics helps clients access and release stored emotional and physical activations in a safe, supportive environment. This practice incorporates therapeutic dialogue, creating a space for clients to process and integrate the insights and shifts that arise during the session.

The integration of polyvagal theory, which focuses on the role of the autonomic nervous system in emotional regulation and trauma recovery, plays a key role in ensuring that the healing process is trauma-informed and safe. NeuroSomatics provides practitioners with a solid framework for guiding clients through their healing process without overwhelming their system or re-traumatizing them.

The NeuroSomatics Practitioner Training Program

As a result of the success of her healing work with clients, Priya has recently launched the NeuroSomatics Practitioner Training Program. This program is designed to equip a new generation of practitioners with the tools and knowledge needed to guide others through this transformative healing journey. The training emphasizes the importance of being attuned to the body, nervous system, and energetic field and provides practitioners with the skills necessary to support clients in achieving clarity, regulation, and a grounded professional identity.

Due to the overwhelming demand for this work, Priya has been training practitioners worldwide, empowering them to share NeuroSomatics with others. As the modality continues to grow, Priya remains committed to expanding the reach of NeuroSomatics, ensuring that this transformative work benefits as many people as possible.

Recognition and Future Goals

Priya’s dedication to transformative healing has recently earned her a nomination for the Iconic Coach 2026 award, further solidifying her place as a leader in the wellness and coaching industries. With her deep understanding of psychology, energy healing, and personal experience, Priya continues to inspire change in the healing community by offering a framework that bridges the gap between science and energetic awareness.

About Priya Jhajj and NeuroSomatics

Priya Jhajj is a practitioner, coach, and creator of NeuroSomatics, a healing modality designed to integrate nervous system science, somatic body work, and energetic field awareness. Drawing on her experience in psychology, coaching, and energy healing, Priya offers a holistic approach to healing that empowers practitioners to guide clients through deep transformation. Priya’s work has earned recognition for its unique approach to embodied healing, and she is dedicated to training practitioners globally to share this powerful modality with the world.

