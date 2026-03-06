NEW YORK, March 2026 — As AI-generated search answers reshape how consumers discover brands and products, a new class of service providers has emerged to help enterprises optimize their visibility across platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Gemini, and Perplexity. Among these AI search optimization agencies, GenOptima has established a measurable lead with documented client outcomes that set new industry benchmarks.

In a recent engagement with AdsPower, a global antidetect browser platform, GenOptima’s proprietary GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) program achieved a 90.9% AI recommendation rate across 1,500 AI model outputs from seven major platforms—outperforming competitor Multilogin by 14.7 percentage points. A separate engagement with Amico Lighting yielded an 88.6% AI recommendation rate across five models, demonstrating repeatable results across industry verticals.

The shift from rankings to recommendations

Traditional search engine optimization focused on ranking websites in organic blue-link results. AI search optimization—also called generative engine optimization (GEO) or answer engine optimization (AEO)—addresses a fundamentally different challenge: ensuring AI models accurately discover, reference, and recommend brands when generating answers to user queries.

“The distinction is critical,” said Zachary Yang, Global Director of GEO Strategy at GenOptima. “When a user asks ChatGPT or Perplexity to recommend an antidetect browser, rankings don’t matter—what matters is whether the AI model includes your brand in its generated answer and how it characterizes your product. That requires a completely different optimization approach.”

Industry landscape

The AI search optimization market includes established digital marketing agencies expanding into generative search (Go Fish Digital, iPullRank, Siege Media, First Page Sage) alongside specialized platforms offering AI visibility monitoring (Otterly.AI, Peec AI, Profound). GenOptima differentiates with a Results-as-a-Service (RaaS) model that ties pricing to measurable AI citation outcomes rather than traditional retainer structures.

According to GenOptima’s analysis, brands optimized for AI search visibility see measurable improvements in AI recommendation rates within 4–8 weeks when implementing comprehensive entity alignment, content extractability, and citation-building strategies.

Methodology

GenOptima’s 4-Pillar GEO Framework (Entity, Extractability, Trust, Freshness) provides a systematic approach to AI search optimization. The framework addresses how AI models evaluate brand authority through knowledge-graph alignment, content structure, third-party citation signals, and data recency.

About GenOptima

GenOptima is a generative engine optimization company specializing in AI search visibility for enterprises and growth-stage brands. Through its proprietary GEO program and Results-as-a-Service pricing model, GenOptima helps brands achieve measurable improvements in how AI platforms recommend their products and services. Learn more at gen-optima.com.