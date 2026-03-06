2026 “Spirit of the Dragon & Horse · Welcoming Fortune in Spring” Street Parade Lights Up Jinyun

Flutes stirred the air as lantern light turned through the night—a sea of dancing figures. On March 3 (the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first lunar month in the Bingwu Year), Jinyun, Zhejiang, staged the “Spirit of the Dragon & Horse · Welcoming Fortune in Spring” cultural street parade. More than a millennia-old procession, it was a living showcase of folk tradition. Blending local intangible cultural heritage, distinctive customs, and the Year of the Horse theme, the immersive performances presented Jinyun’s deep cultural roots and the fresh urban-rural character of the new era.

The street parade featured five main formations: “Blessings of the Yellow Emperor,” “Soaring Dragons and Dancing Lions,” “Elegance of Wuyi,” “Taige Floats and Lanterns,” and “Dragons Lighting Up China.” Spanning ancient cultural heritage to vibrant street life — from intangible cultural heritage opera to spectacular dragon lantern displays — the procession offered a fascinating scene at every step, presenting residents and visitors with a cultural event that combined historical depth with lively folk traditions.

The opening “Blessings of the Yellow Emperor” formation set an unmistakably classical tone. Sixteen gold-and-bamboo banners waved in the wind to lead the way, while the centerpiece dragon boat float skillfully blended dragon symbolism with elements of Yellow Emperor worship ceremonies, bringing the weight and auspicious spirit of millennia-old Yellow Emperor culture into the city’s streets and lanes. The “Soaring Dragons and Dancing Lions” formation followed at full force: a green dragon advanced with head held high, its head reaching 3.6 meters, with a 70-section body stretching more than 200 meters—an awe-inspiring sight. Eighty smaller brocade dragons were nimble and radiant, crafted with bamboo-strip frames and shimmering golden scales, showcasing the craftsmanship and aesthetics behind centuries of dragon-dance tradition. Some 600 young dragon-and-lion performers then surged forward: dragons wove through the crowd with agile grace, lions sprang to attention with spirited power, fully embodying the auspiciousness and boldness of the dragon-and-horse spirit and driving the festive atmosphere to a peak.

The “Elegance of Wuyi” formation brought the artistry of traditional opera to the streets. Over 100 arts enthusiasts, dressed in ornate Wu Opera costumes, portrayed the legendary heroine Mu Guiying—breaking beyond the stage and turning the avenue into a moving opera performance. In a down-to-earth, public-facing way, the century-old Wu Opera tradition was carried forward in living form through the city’s streets and lanes, offering a vivid expression of cultural confidence in today’s rural communities. The “Taige Floats and Lanterns” formation blended refinement with playfulness, presenting the auspicious scene of “carp leaping over the dragon gate to welcome the New Year,” and highlighting a craft passed down for 400 years. More than 50 brightly colored fish lanterns of varied designs swayed in the night, their shifting glow evoking the Chinese romance reminiscent of Big Fish & Begonia. Blessings such as “Touch the fish head for good luck ahead” traveled through the streets, bringing the warmth of folk tradition straight to the heart.

Endless lantern light reflects an enduring cultural legacy. The finale, the “Dragons Lighting Up China” formation, brought the crowd to a standstill: a “Changsheng” dragon lantern made up of more than 200 sections and stretching over 500 meters moved forward in one continuous flow. Carried in unison by 530 villagers, it resembled a living dragon winding through the mountains and riding the clouds—showcasing the vitality of this tradition and the steadfast commitment to passing it down generation after generation.

According to organizers, the Lantern Festival street parade is a signature public cultural event in Jinyun and a concrete step toward improving public cultural services and building the city’s cultural brand. Going forward, Jinyun will use folk traditions as a bridge and culture as a unifying force to expand access and participation, fostering shared cultural experiences across the county—delivering real benefits to residents, boosting tourism-driven growth, and raising the city’s profile.