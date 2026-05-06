Let’s Get Social Returns to ICSC Las Vegas 2026 as Premier CRE Networking Event

Let’s Get Social, the premier networking event for commercial real estate influencers and social media personalities, is officially returning to ICSC Las Vegas 2026 for its 12th consecutive year. Hosted by theBrokerList, the iconic kickoff cocktail party will take place Monday, May 18, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Sports Bar inside the Aria Resort.

Since launching in 2015 as a grassroots meetup idea from David Perlmutter of Perlmutter Properties, Let’s Get Social has grown into the must-attend kickoff event of ICSC Las Vegas — the largest gathering of retail real estate professionals in the world. The event connects the most active CRE voices on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram with brokers, owners, tenant reps, marketers, and PropTech innovators in a relaxed, in-person setting.

“Let’s Get Social is more than a party — it’s a celebration of the relationships that power our industry,” said Linda Day Harrison, founder of theBrokerList and longtime event host. “Every year, attendees turn online connections into real-world deals, friendships, and collaborations. There’s nothing else like it during ICSC week.”

What to Expect at Let’s Get Social 2026

Open bar and complimentary drinks for officially registered guests with a name badge

for officially registered guests with a name badge Photography and videography capturing content attendees can use throughout the year

capturing content attendees can use throughout the year Curated networking with retail CRE’s most influential brokers, investors, and digital creators

with retail CRE’s most influential brokers, investors, and digital creators Casual, high-energy atmosphere designed to kick off ICSC week on the right note

The 2025 event drew a packed house at The Sports Bar and was widely recognized as one of the standout networking moments of ICSC Las Vegas. Organizers expect the 2026 gathering to be even larger as the retail CRE community continues its post-pandemic rebound and renewed focus on in-person dealmaking.

“Let’s Get Social is one of the few CRE events where the content practically writes itself,” said Edward Winslow, founder of CRE Press Releases and a longtime digital marketing strategist for the commercial real estate industry. “The brokers who show up don’t just leave with new connections — they leave with photos, quotes, and stories they can turn into press releases, case studies, and search-optimized content all year long. In a market where visibility drives deal flow, that kind of organic exposure is hard to beat.”

Hosts and Sponsorship Opportunities

Let’s Get Social 2026 is hosted by Linda Day Harrison of theBrokerList, Sarah Malcolm of Quiet Valor, and honorary host David Perlmutter of Perlmutter Properties. Past sponsors have included Otso, Azor Advisory Services, Buildout, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Northmarq, CRE8 Advisors, Resimplifi, CRE Recruiting, NNN Income, and CREi Events, among others.

Sponsorship packages — including event sponsor, drink sponsor, and host opportunities — are still available for the 2026 gathering. Companies interested in reaching CRE’s most engaged digital audience are encouraged to reach out directly.

How to Register

Attendance is free for registered guests, but a name badge is required for entry and complimentary drinks. To register or inquire about sponsorship, visit theBrokerList Blog or contact Linda Day Harrison at 312-671-2400.

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